Op-Ed: American Psychological Association Supports, Promotes Unscientific Gender Ideology, Transgenderism

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The American Psychological Association Entrance To D.c. Headquarters, Washington, Dc – January 19, 2019. File photo: DC Stock Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “It is contrary to medical science to use chromosomes, hormones, internal reproductive organs, external genitalia, or secondary sex characteristics, to override gender identity for purposes of classifying someone as male or female.” –Dr. Deanna Adkins, professor at Duke University School of Medicine

It doesn’t make sense. The American Psychological Association (APA) has lumped gender identity in with their stance on LGBTQ. The APA is asserting that the two sexes of male and female is a falsehood. They’ve kicked biology to the curb. Why?

Excerpt from child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman’s website about the militant gender identity movement:

My profession captured.

My colleagues spineless.

Educators corrupted.

Children sacrificed.

Families destroyed.

Civilization dismantled.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



APA: “The foundational professional guideline for working with gender diverse persons acknowledges that, “Psychologists understand that gender is a nonbinary construct that allows for a range of gender identities and that a person’s gender identity may not align with sex assigned at birth.”

Read the 7 pages of the APA Resolution on Gender Identity Change Efforts (February 2021) here.

Okay. Let’s say that I choose to be a nonbinary unicorn today. Does the APA support that as mentally healthy? Let’s pretend that tomorrow I want to be a genderless rock. Does the APA support that as mentally healthy? Sounds asinine, doesn’t it. That’s because it is.

It’s official. The APA has swallowed the blue Matrix pill. A biological male can become a female. A biological female can become a male. The blind is leading the blind, so to speak. Bring out the cookies and punch for one big propaganda party. Individuals with doctorate degrees have officially lost their minds.

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

My questions:

Why would a mental health association support a theory that is based on feelings and not hard science?

Why is the APA denying biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics?

Why is the APA ignoring the valid and reliable research from physicians about gender ideology?

Why has the APA retreated from evidence-based treatments?

APA: “Gender identity refers to “a person’s deep felt, inherent sense of being a girl, woman, or female; a boy, a man, or male; a blend of male or female; [or another] gender.”

Well, there you have it. The APA is basing genderism on emotions and not rational, reasonable or factual data. “An inherent sense of being.” So, any individual that has an inherent sense of being the opposite sex is validated as mentally healthy. And the sane individuals that disagree with transgenderism are the ones with that are mentally ill.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” –George Orwell, 1984

Abracadabra. I have an inherent sense that I am a nonbinary unicorn, so let’s etch that in stone. But wait, tomorrow I may want to be a bisexual male. Hocus-pocus and wave the wand. But wait, next week I may want to be a heterosexual transgender male. Fluidity rules the sexual kingdom of magic. Close your eyes and make a genderism wish.

My questions:

How does a researcher objectively measure “an inherent sense of being?”

Where are the double-blind controlled studies?

Where are the longitudinal studies?

Where are the established empirically-supported practice guidelines?

APA: “Some transgender and gender nonbinary individuals seek gender-affirming medical care (e.g., hormone therapy, surgery) while others do not. Similarly, some transgender and gender nonbinary individuals seek to change their gender marker and/or their name on legal documents, while others do not. In this resolution, we strive to be inclusive of all gender diversity regardless of a person’s pursuance of social, medical, or legal transition.”

In other words, the APA is supporting harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries.

Folks, you can call a cat a dog all day long and at the end of the day a cat is still a cat and a dog is still a dog. Moreover, you can call a female cat a male cat all day long and at the end of the day the female cat is still a female cat.

APA: “WHEREAS invalidation and rejection of transgender and gender nonbinary identities and diverse gender expressions by others (e.g., families, therapists, school personnel) are forms of discrimination, stigma, and victimization, which result in psychological distress.”

So, mental health professionals that disagree with an unscientific genderism theory are accused of engaging in harm. Right is left and left is right. Go is stop and stop is go.

Gender dysphoria is not a civil rights issue – it’s a mental health issue.

APA: “WHEREAS diversity in gender identity and expression is part of the human experience and transgender and gender nonbinary identities and expressions are healthy, incongruence between one’s sex and gender is neither pathological nor a mental health disorder.”

I’m so glad my decision to become a nonbinary unicorn is not classified as a mental health disorder by the APA – that’s such a relief. And I may even put on a prom dress, a pink wig and makeup to become a nonbinary unicorn drag queen or king.

“Salagadoola mechicka boola bibbidi-bobbidi-boo. It’ll do magic believe it or not. Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.”

My questions:

What happens to the psychologists that disagree with the fairy tale fallacy of transgender? Will they be shunned, fired, and canceled? Will they lose their license to practice?

What happens when university professors in psychology programs refuse to kowtow to the APA’s gender ideology opinions that are based on fiction and not facts? Will grant funding be terminated as punishment?

Will peer-reviewed journals kowtow to APA as well?

APA: “WHEREAS the APA policy and practice guidelines (e.g., Multicultural Guidelines: An Ecological Approach to Context, Identity, and Intersectionality; Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Transgender and Gender Nonconforming People) affirm that psychologists do not engage in discriminatory or biased practices and urge psychologists to take a leadership role in preventing discrimination towards transgender and gender diverse people.”

The leaders of licensed psychologists are living in bizzarro la-la-land. How many genders are supported? Any and all. Okay, I am a nonbinary unicorn. So, every governmental and private agency, association, and organization on planet earth better cater to my civil rights as a nonbinary unicorn or I will protest, riot, and file lawsuits. Also, I want a universal income because some employees may not meet my nonbinary unicorn demands, er, special accommodations. And I want Medicaid to pay for all my drugs and surgeries throughout my unicorn lifespan.

APA: “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the APA promotes professional training in gender-affirming practices and opposes professional training in GICE in any stage of the education of psychologists, including graduate training, continuing education, and professional development.”

Universities that don’t comply with APA’s opinion (and it’s opinion, not fact) are in hot water. Is that why psychologists are not speaking out to defend and protect minors from unscientific gender ideology theory; harmful drugs and mutilation surgeries?

Any psychologist or professor that denies that I am a nonbinary unicorn needs to be thrown into the Gulag by the APA Gestapo. If he/she attends the mandatory reeducation camp and swears that I am a nonbinary unicorn he/she can be released with a lifetime of surveillance. Red is blue and blue is red.

Furthermore, if any citizen disagrees with my change to a nonbinary unicorn, they are unicorn-phobic haters that need censored, silenced, arrested and jailed. Free speech does not apply to opponents of nonbinary unicorns. I deserve special rights and privileges. Flat is round and round is flat.

Therefore, I will indoctrination others to become nonbinary unicorns along with me. We will fight for our rights to teach children in public schools and libraries. From birth, children are able to discern if they’re nonbinary unicorns. I’ll write a children’s book about nonbinary unicorns and produce videos and curriculum. And I will use bathrooms – based on how I feel.

The liberal mainstream media mockingbirds will praise me and write story after story about me. The leftist ladies at The View will make me a co-host. Journalists joyless Joy Reid and jerky Jake Tapper will uphold me as a role model for youth. Every adolescent will want to become a nonbinary unicorn.

Anyone that points to contagion as an answer to the increase in nonbinary unicorns will be ridiculed, rejected, and canceled.

The nonbinary unicorn flag will fly high on poles across the USA. The White House will paint unicorns on the walls and pass laws. Up is down and down is up.

Law enforcement will allow me to gallop wildly through the streets and buildings – if Joe Biden and Barack Obama say so. Corruption is justice and justice is corruption.

RuPaul will be forced to allow me on DragCon as a nonbinary unicorn drag king. If not, he is a nonbinary unicorn bigot. And I want to win all the trans pageants.

But my main question: What is the official stance of the APA concerning gender identity and children? They support it. But that’s another column I’ll write.

Read APA’s plethora of articles supporting and promoting gender-affirming care for minors.

But seriously, do I believe that all these educated psychologists truly believe in an unscientific gender ideology theory? Of course not – a deeper dive reveals the truth of the matter. Follow the power and the money trail. Follow the Deep State and the New World Order trail. Follow the Marxism trail.

Resources:

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version #1 by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.” 126-page guide:

In a press release, Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

Do No Harm is providing model legislation, “The JUST FACTs Act” (The JUSTICE for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act) to legislators in multiple states who want help navigating this challenging issue.

“The Suicide Myth: A Twisted Scare Tactic Subverting Medical Standards,” an article by detransitioner Cat Cattinson on the Partners for Ethical Care website, exposed this deceptive practice by radical medical and mental health professionals. She explains the flawed studies used by transition advocates as they try to ‘prove’ suicide statistics.

“For the majority of human history, it was taken for granted that a person’s status as “man” or “woman” was purely biological and determined by his or her sex at birth. Nobody had any notion of a “gender spectrum” or “gender fluidity.” There have always been effeminate men and masculine women, but there was never any thought given to the possibility that the effeminate man might really be a woman, and the masculine woman might really be a man. But as the irrational, anti-scientific, and superstitious belief in “transgenderism” was introduced into the cultural bloodstream by academia and Hollywood, individual Americans, feeling the increasing peer pressure, quickly forsook their knowledge of basic human biology and adopted progressive gender theory wholesale.” –Matt Walsh

Sidebar: When I retired I gave up my mental health license, therefore I cannot be fired, canceled, investigated by the licensing board in my state, or have my license suspended or revoked. The militant transgender cult members have no power over me.