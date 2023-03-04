CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Three Suspects Wanted For Distraction Theft At Whole Foods In Village Of Wellington

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, the female in the white shirt approached an elderly victim and distracted her while the female in the black shirt removed her wallet from her purse.

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate three suspects they say are wanted for a distraction theft at Whole Foods in the Village of Wellington. According to authorities, the three suspects entered Whole Foods and formulated a plan to distract a fellow patron. The female in the white shirt approached an elderly victim and distracted her while the female in the black shirt removed her wallet from her purse.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

All three suspects left the store together. The suspects proceeded to a local Walmart utilizing the victim’s credit card causing the victim to suffer a loss of over $500. This incident occurred on February 17, 2023. Whole Foods is located in the 2600 block of S. State Road 7, in Wellington.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Crime Stoppers

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Hershey’s Chocolate Can Go Melt Themselves for Using…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Kentucky Republicans Aim to Protect Children From…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Christopher Rufo Exposes DEI Pervasive Cult Movement…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,288
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®