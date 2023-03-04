COPS: Three Suspects Wanted For Distraction Theft At Whole Foods In Village Of Wellington

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate three suspects they say are wanted for a distraction theft at Whole Foods in the Village of Wellington. According to authorities, the three suspects entered Whole Foods and formulated a plan to distract a fellow patron. The female in the white shirt approached an elderly victim and distracted her while the female in the black shirt removed her wallet from her purse.

All three suspects left the store together. The suspects proceeded to a local Walmart utilizing the victim’s credit card causing the victim to suffer a loss of over $500. This incident occurred on February 17, 2023. Whole Foods is located in the 2600 block of S. State Road 7, in Wellington.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.