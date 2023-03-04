56 Kiddie Porn Charges Netted by Buttigieg’s “Mentee” Mayor Wojahn of College Park, Maryland

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Detectives arrested and charged 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn with 56 counts of possession & distribution of child pornography. Wojahn has had a longtime mentor-mentee relationship with President Biden’s embattled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “On February 17, 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the PGPD that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography,” police said:

“The image and videos had been uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023. Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn.”

Police arrested and charged Patrick Wojahn on March 2, 2023. He faces 40 counts of possession and 16 counts of promotion and distribution. He is being held without bond, court records show.

The charges combined carry a maximum sentence of 360 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, according to charging documents.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A story that is hot off the press comes from the New American.

“Mayor Patrick Wojahn of leftist College Park, Maryland, a nirvana for the Old Line State’s “LGBTQ” crowd, was an upcoming star, writes journalist R. Cort Kirkwood.

The Maryland city is home to about 35,000 residents and is where the University of Maryland is located.

“He was a boon companion to his “mentor,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He attended a shindig at the White House with Buttigieg. Photos of the two bosom buddies abound, and Wojahn hobnobbed with top Democrats, the article continues.

Twitter: Patrick Wojahn a Democrat Mayor of College Park, MD was arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. This is him with some of his friends, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, Lady Gaga & Dalai Lama.

Patrick Wojahn a Democrat Mayor of College Park, MD was arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.



This is him with some of his friends, Nancy, Pete, Lady Gaga & Dalai Lama pic.twitter.com/3bThTRSTky — Top Secret (@ICU1010) March 3, 2023

Elected to the College Park Council in 2007 and mayor eight years later, Wojahn “began rubbing elbows with Buttigieg.”

Two months before his arrest, Wojahn and his husband were at the White House to celebrate Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, WTOP reported at the time.

In his resignation letter, Wojahn penned, “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23694630-patrick-wojahns-resignation-letter

Citizens arrested and charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Viewing child pornography is NOT a victimless crimes. Children are unable to give consent to being exploited by adults taking sexual photos. Children cannot consent to the pictures and images being sold or shared with other child perverts, predators, or pedophiles. Any time an adult uses a child for sexual gratification it is abusive and criminal.