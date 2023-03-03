Op-Ed: Patriot & 45th President Donald Trump to Speak at CPAC 2023 on Saturday – Salute Our Legitimate Leader

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Donald John Trump Speaking to Attendees at CPAC 2020. Fort Washington, MD / February 29 2020. File photo: Valerio Pucci, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“I’m going to fight for every person in America who believes government should serve the people, not the donors and not the special interests.” –Donald Trump

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world.

The national conference is scheduled for March 1-4, 2023, and will convene the top conservative national and international political leaders who will address the critical issues facing our nation and the world.

American Conservative Union (ACU) hosts CPAC. After two years of hosting gatherings in Florida and Texas, CPAC returns to Washington, DC in 2023.

“We are honored to have President Trump speak at the CPAC conference,” Megan Powers Small, CPAC spokesperson, stated. “President Trump has been a featured speaker at CPAC for over 10 years, sharing his love for our great country and the American people. He has always understood the importance of CPAC as a major communications platform to reach millions of Americans and showcase his successful America First policy agenda that made our country more secure and prosperous.”

Peruse CPAC on Twitter to watch the 2023 daily speakers.

Speaking at CPAC 2022 Trump said that the conservative movement is “strong, and growing stronger every day. The radical left is exposed and they’re weak and their pathetic policies have been out there long enough now,” adding that Americans in the GOP will never be swayed.



In 2021, Trump gave the closing speech at CPAC where he told the freedom-loving crowd “We will be united and strong like never before.”

CPAC excerpts:

The Center to Protect Voters & Their Voices was established by the American Conservative Union Foundation in response to a decades-long effort by the Left to weaken our system of elections and secure a destructive and socialist agenda that is not supported by the majority of American voters.

Representing conservatives and freedom-loving Americans across the United States, we seek to restore integrity and balance so that future elections will be conducted with fair and reliable outcomes, without the abusive tactics that Big Tech and the media used in 2020.

In a democracy with over 330 million Americans, we accept that our elected officials will not always be those we prefer. However, we demand that the results of an election represent the will of the majority of legal voters as determined by our electoral system, without unfair influences, partisan censorship, or unethical manipulation of election laws.

Our ultimate goal is an America that is informed by the best of our noble history, reflects the diversity of its citizens, and rebuilds a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

“We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again, greater than ever before.” –Donald Trump