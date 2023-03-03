Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: ‘Libs of TikTok’ & Defender of Children Chaya Raichik Speaks Out at CPAC 2023

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Libs of TikTok
‘Libs of TikTok’ creator Chaya Raichik joins CPAC 2023 to discuss being thrown in social media ‘jail’ by a pre-Musk Twitter, plus her mission to expose unhinged, overly-sexual behavior aimed at children. Image credit: Newsmax / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Courageous Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday. The GOP’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference is underway this week in Maryland. From Wednesday through Saturday, some of the nation’s most prominent Republicans will speak.

This year’s event will not be broadcast on live TV. Instead, you can tune in online. All of the speeches and events at CPAC 2023 will be streaming exclusively on the CPAC website. To watch a livestream on YouTube, check out the Epoch Times channel, which is livestreaming CPAC 2023.

Our legitimate leader and 45th President Donald Trump will deliver a keynote speech on Saturday.

Among the list of speakers who will be speaking at this year’s CPAC are:

  • Mike Pompeo
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Jim Jordan
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
  • Kari Lake
  • Marsha Blackburn
  • Mike Braun
  • Dr. Ben Carson
  • James Comer
  • Ted Cruz
  • Elise Stefanik
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Matt Gaetz
  • Mark Green
  • J.D. Vance
  • Rick Scott
  • Nikki Haley

The full agenda for the event can be found on the CPAC website.

Back to Raichik. Watch her CPAC discussion on YouTube.

She currently reports 1.9 million followers on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Background:

Raichik, a classy and sassy conservative, has made it her mission to expose gender-bender ideology and indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization of children by drag queens via surfing social media platforms and posting the video clips.

Libs of TikTok was created in April 2021.

Raichik initially built her brand anonymously, but her identity was revealed by the Washington Post in April, 2022.

She also showed her face for the first time on Carlson’s Fox News show on December 27, 2022, vowing to do more in-person events. 

Hmmm. Is there a future in politics for Raichik as an elected official?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

