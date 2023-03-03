Op-Ed: Kentucky Republicans Aim to Protect Children From Drag Queen Entertainment & Sexualization

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





KJ, Shelly E, Yana, and Tee protest the Drag Queen Story Hour held at Church on the Square in Canton, Baltimore, MD on January 14, 2023. “Leave our children alone!” was the rallying cry as the Pop Stars stand up to protect the innocence of the youth. Image: YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – As reported by Fox17 News, Republican lawmakers in Kentucky recently advanced a bill aimed at putting limits on drag shows in Kentucky. The legislation would prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

“This bill is not anti-LGBTQ,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, the bill’s lead sponsor. “This bill is pro-children. For some reason, people want this type of content in front of children. And I would dare ask, why? Why do we need to sexualize our children?”

The opponents of the bill chanted “shame” on the bill proposal but “shame” aptly fits sexually explicit performances by drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual male) in front of children.

Let’s take a stroll down criminal lane:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A Milwaukee judge and former president of an LGBTQ organization that sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events was arrested on child pornography charges, as reported by Fox News.

That’s shameful.

“At least three Texas sex offenders have participated in “Drag Queen Story Time” — programs that seek to teach children about gender fluidity and give them “queer” role models through reading events in public libraries.”

That’s shameful.

Drag performer Poly Tics (aka a male dressed like a female) attended the rally and spoke at the legislative committee hearing in Frankfort, Ky. He whined about his “livelihood.”

Really? Tics can whirl and twirl at adult entertainment venues nonstop. Did he make that much money reading to kids at public libraries? If so, those libraries need defunded for wasting taxpayer’s hard-earned income. Furthermore, how did Tics garner wages before the drag queen era of invading places designated for young children?

Furthermore, in my opinion it’s disrespect for a male DQ to show up to a court hearing in outlandish attire with gaudy makeup and wild hair. Why didn’t he attend in regular clothing? I doubt he dresses in full drag at the grocery store, the doctor’s office, or the gym?

I find it interesting that drag queen activists NEVER mention the revealing video clips from Libs of TikTok or news articles that cite eye-witnesses report from undercover journalists. As usual the unicorn crowd pretends the outrageous twerking of men in thongs and pasties doesn’t exist. Or do they actually think that grown men acting like half-naked fools in front of kids is appropriate?

“Let’s state the obvious: Sexually explicit adult performances should not take place on public property and should not be anywhere near children, and SB115 would help protect our children from these performances,” David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation said.

And of course, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of KY showed up to support the unscientific gender ideology fallacy of la-la-land. “Our concern remains that this will include some censorship from the government that is not in compliance with our First Amendment-protected rights,” said Kate Miller.

Does Miller take her kids to bawdy drag queen shows – like the one in Florida where DQs simulated a bloody abortion and simulated sexual acts as children in the audience watched – or the show where young children stuffed dollar bills down the front of men’s skimpy attire? If so, how much vulgarity does she allow?

Violations of the bill would be punishable as misdemeanors for the first two offenses but would rise to a felony for subsequent offenses, the article continues.

In addition, businesses hosting drag queen performances with minors in attendance could have their alcohol and business licenses suspended or revoked.

Yes, it seems the bill has some teeth to bite. However, police officers and judges need to enforce the law once it’s on the books.

“This bill is not anti-LGBTQ,” Sen. Tichenor (R-KY) stated. I agree. That’s a tactic used by the trans cult movement militants to evoke anger and action in the LGBTQ community.

Watch the following video clip on YouTube:

KJ, Shelly E, Yana, and Tee protest the Drag Queen Story Hour held at Church on the Square in Canton, Baltimore, MD on January 14, 2023. “Leave our children alone!” was the rallying cry as the Pop Stars stand up to protect the innocence of the youth.