Op-Ed: Hershey’s Chocolate Can Go Melt Themselves for Using Trans Woman For International Women’s Day

PORTSMOUTH, OH – No more Hershey’s products allowed in my house. It’s over. I’m kissing the candy good-by. My S’mores around the campfire will have a different brand of chocolate oozing between the graham crackers.

Riled social media users are threatening to boycott Hershey’s after the brand featured a transgender woman in an ad campaign for International Woman’s Day 2023, as reported in The New York Post.

The #BoycottHersheys hashtag started trending Thursday morning on Twitter.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company brought back its “She” bar — known as “Her” in Canada — in an effort to “celebrate the women changing the future,” according to the candy giant’s website.

The following tweet is from Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.”

“You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women — they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us. Here’s the thing about real women, @Hersheys: We have long memories.”

“My name is Fae Johnstone, I’m the executive director of Wisdom2Action,” Johnstone said in the promo video. “We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves. See the women changing how we see the future.”

Meet the trans female at his Twitter account or on YouTube.

The chocolate's out of the wrapper!



Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

Johnson (aka male identifying as female) lamented, “The reaction to my inclusion as a trans woman in Hershey’s Canada’s IWD campaign shows just how far we still have to go in the fight for feminist liberation and trans rights.”

Does he truly believe he is a woman or is this just a publicity stunt for attention or money? If not, he fits in with the other delusional males living in gender-bender la-la-land.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m not shutting up. I will always stand up for women and girls, cis and trans,” proclaimed Johnson.

So, a man in a dress and high-heels is angry because women are not accepting him as their candy bar inspiration. Johnson is not allowing women to exercise their own freedom of speech and opinions. He can speak his viewpoint, but shuns the feedback from genuine females. That’s called hypocrisy.

Bizzarro.

Well, sane and sensible biological women will always stand up for other biological women, whether straight or gay. We are the authentic sisters of womanhood.

Hershey issued a press release about the Canadian “HER for SHE” initiative, which features four other women, including Indigenous-rights activist Autumn Peltier and climate-tech researcher Naila Moloo. In the release, Hershey said the campaign spotlights “Canadian women working to build a better future through their passion, activism, and work in their communities.”

The confectionery giant will be donating $10,000 to each of the respective causes represented in the ads and $30,000 to Girl Up.

So, if Johnson is selected, a bio woman will be out in the cold. Let’s take bets on the woke winner.