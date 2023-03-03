Op-Ed: Christopher Rufo Exposes DEI Pervasive Cult Movement at Florida International University – Who, What, When, Where, Why & How

Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida. File photo: Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In the most recent edition of City Journal Christopher Rufo shares results of his diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) investigation into the adoption of woke pomposity by those in charge at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida.

Rufo writes:

“Florida International University, a public institution, has adopted a radical “diversity, equity, and inclusion” program that condemns the United States as a system of “white supremacy,” segregates scholarships and student programs by race, and trains students for participation in left-wing protests and political activism.” I have obtained a collection of documents through Sunshine Law requests that reveal a stunning bureaucratic transformation. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officials at FIU, who serve a population of more than 40,000 undergraduate students, have steadily operationalized the principles of critical race theory and created a vast web of programming that wraps this ideology into nearly every process of academic life.

Rufo examined and listed 92 pages of documents.

The following caught my eye in the plethora of pages:

“Cultural Imperialism: Dominant groups determine what is “normal.” Examples – Judeo- Christian holidays” (p. 30).

My interpretation: White Christians in the USA celebrating the birth of Jesus, the Savior, is usurping power over other cultures and individuals that celebrate their own religious holidays. Therefore, no more Christmas and no more Easter in America. Excuse me – minorities who are Christians also celebrate Christian holidays – it’s not just White people. Furthermore, Christians around the globe celebrate religious holidays.

Rufo comments: “In FIU’s social-justice narrative, white Christians are assigned the role of oppressor—the lessons describe “Judeo-Christian holidays,” for example, as a form of “cultural imperialism.”

Hmmm. What happened to reasoning, logic, and critical thinking skills of the administration and the educators at FIU? Who. What. When. Where. Why. How. Follow the DEI trail of power, propaganda, and prestige. Was it a sneaky infiltration or an in-your-face invasion? Who is the villain behind the critical race theory curtain?

Maybe it’s The Invasion of the Body Snatchers movie of 1956 come to life. A small-town doctor learns that the population of his community is being replaced by emotionless duplicates. Alien plant spores fell from space and grow into large seed pods, each one capable of producing a visually identical copy of a human.

Are the pod people calling the shots at FIU?

Jack Finney’s novel is also the basis of the 1998 movie The Faculty (a horror tale set in a high school where the students suspect the teaching staff of being aliens, who are intent on making the students their victims – proof of an alien infection is discovered by the chemistry teacher, who also points out a way to kill the infected humans) and the 2019 movie Assimilate (three friends making a web series about their town discover that their neighbors are being killed and replaced

by creatures who are perfect copies of their victims).

It could be The Invasion of the Woke Mind Snatchers. A woke mind virus is injected into the citizens to advance cancel culture, critical race theory, gender ideology, and liberal leftism. Truth is the cure. And God’s truth is THE TRUTH.

Rufo continues:

The university’s DEI officials implemented a heavy mass of programming designed to control language, thought, behavior, hiring, curriculum, and the distribution of resources according to the dictates of left-wing racialism. The university’s DEI bureaucrats have published an official “Inclusive Language Guide” that condemns some of the most common words in the English language, such as “husband,” “wife,” “mother,” “father,” “Mr.,” “Mrs.,” “she,” and “he” as “non-inclusive.” The point is not to generate stable and accurate language, but to undermine the basic grammar of life, thus softening the ground for political change.

Folks, it sounds like FIU has swallowed the unscientific gender ideology theory pill based on a fairy tale fallacy. Argh. Reality is fantasy – fantasy is reality.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” –George Orwell, 1984

“The endpoint is political agitation,” surmises Rufo.

My interpretation:

FIU is indoctrinating, manipulating, spreading, and demanding fearmongering and hatemongering via radical liberal leftism.

FIU is crushing freedom of speech and trampling on the Bill of Rights under the guise of political activism and social justice reform.

FIU is ushering in socialism and Marxism to defeat the U.S. Constitution and behead the Statue of Liberty.

The FIU bureaucracy, wolves in sheep clothing, are duping administration, educators, and students. Will the gullible sheeple (sheep + people) follow the deceptive and divisive wolve pack?

“If left unchecked, the DEI bureaucracies will swallow universities whole,” asserts Rufo.