Op-Ed: Nobody is Banning Adult Drag Queens from Entertaining Adults in Adult Places – Stop Whining RuPaul Divas

RuPaul’drag queens attend the RuPaul Drag Race Season 10 Finale at Samsung 837. New York, NY – June 28, 2018 – File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – RuPaul’s drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males) are grumbling and rumbling over recent legislation across the nation addressing unscientific gender ideology and children.

“As of February 2023, state legislators have already introduced 300 anti-LGBTQ bills – and that number continues to rise. This news isn’t something that the queens are taking lightly. At the 200th episode celebration, the queens gave some fighting words of support and courage during this time,” states a commentary on the GLAAD website. Watch DQs on the video clip.

But these adult males have nothing to complain about as long as they stay away from performing for children. They can cross-dress, twerk, and jerk until the cows come home – with other adults.

The DQs can keep their entertainment careers, celebrity TV status, and paychecks.

But Kids don’t belong in bars, strip clubs, or any venue with adult entertainment. That includes DQ brunches, bingo games, parades, parties, and festivals.

“It’s wild to see what’s going on as all these anti-trans bills being disguised as anti-drag bills,” said a male that goes by the name of Sasha Colby. “You know what we’re not gonna do? We’re not gonna let them take us down. We’re going to keep doing what we need to do. Because you know what? Drag is for us and drag is art.”

Well, adults that do drag can drag all day – around other adults. Nobody wants to take adult DQs down. Has a RuPaul DQ ever been fined or arrested on the show? No.

“If it wasn’t for drag, I would have never found my truth as a trans woman,” said Laganja Estranja. Rejecting your body for a fairy tale fallacy and adopting an identity as a female is not truth – it’s an illusion.

Albeit, Estranja can dance and prance around other DQs indefinitely, but not around children. He can live his unscientific gender ideology life and deny biology everywhere – except for the spaces and places designated for kids.

Some DQs are heterosexual males – no matter. No adult male entertainer with sexually explicit dance moves needs to be in front of a child in his thong, pasties, and high-heel shoes. Male performers that simulate sex acts need to stay away from venues for kids.

Every bill proposal or piece of legislation that I have read or researched about transgenderism and drag queens is all about defending and protecting children.

And adult men dressed in prom dresses, wigs, and thick makeup have no business reading books to children in public libraries, schools, hospitals or at Pride festivals in public places.

DQ divas can moan and groan, sigh and cry, and protest unto infinity, but sensible citizens will never stop standing up for the mental, social, and sexual health of children. Hence, the push for governmental legislation by constituents and elected officials.

Rational adults will never ignore science, biology, anatomy, physiology, genetics, and the fact that no child is born in the wrong body. Individuals with critical thinking skills will never accept the impossible. Biology is not bigotry. Scientific facts are not fluid.

A biological male that believes he can be transformed into a female needs to be assessed for gender dysphoria. These individuals are deserving of compassionate therapy. However, a diagnosable condition is not a civil rights issues.

In America, an adult can think, feel, believe, and act like the opposite sex – it’s legal. And of course, they should not be threatened, bullied, or harassed. But, they should respect freedom of speech and my beliefs without labeling me as a transphobic hater.

“But as some of us who are Black and queer long suspected, it would only be a matter of time before DeSantis’ racism joined his homophobia and transphobia in shaping policy.”

Again, any adult drag queen that identifies as the opposite sex and does not indoctrinate, groom, or sexualize children has no reason to fret over new legislation. A Black male (or any male) that identifies as female should not be threatened, bullied, or harassed. However, he should not expect special rights. And that includes expecting taxpayers to fund trans surgeries (aka plastic surgeries) or a universal income.

My question: What motivates a man to dress in outlandish attire, caked on makeup, wacky wigs and entertain children?

Alas, the whinypants drag queen minions are only following in the high-heeled footsteps of RuPaul.