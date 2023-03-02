Biden Promises to Ban Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines “Come Hell or High Water” 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden speaks while hosting a screening of the movie “Till” in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. File photo: HorizonUI, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a speech on Wednesday, President Joe Biden vowed that, “come hell or high water,” his administration would ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines following a new series of mass shootings in the United States.

Biden made his declaration Wednesday evening at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership,” he said. “But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water and high-capacity magazines. When we did it last time to reduce mass deaths.”

Biden’s renewed push to ban assault weapons comes on the heels of the country’s most recent mass shooting on February 13, when Anthony McRae allegedly shot and killed three students and injured six others at Michigan State University, before then killing himself before he could be apprehended by authorities.

One day after that incident, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department would be distributing $231 million throughout the country for crisis intervention in an effort to strengthen red flag programs and reduce the risk of potential gun violence.

“These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence,” Garland said.

The funding can also be utilized in order to help spread the word in local communities regarding individuals who had been put under extreme risk protection orders, Biden said at the time.