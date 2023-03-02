2 Year-Old Dies In Back Seat After Father Forgets to Drop Him at Daycare, Discovered Dead Hours Later; Charged With Reckless Murder

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Confused and frightened, Rounsavall then rushed back out to his car, where he found his son unresponsive, still sitting on the back seat where he had been placed that morning. File photo: Africa Studio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MONTGOMERY, AL – A father in Alabama who claims that he accidently forgot to drop his 2 year-old son off at daycare on his way to work on Monday – only to horrifically discover his child dead in the back seat of his car hours later – has been charged with reckless murder, according to authorities.

Shawn Rounsavall, 51, drove to a local daycare center at approximately 4:30 p.m. to pick up his son, whom he believed he had dropped off earlier that day; however, staff members at the facility said that the child had never been dropped off that morning, officials say.

Alabama father charged with reckless murder after 2-year-old son left in backseat of car dies https://t.co/S7lPg95Xid — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2023

Confused and frightened, Rounsavall then rushed back out to his car, where he found his son unresponsive, still sitting on the back seat where he had been placed that morning; the frantic father then rushed the boy to a local area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, said Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy. This community is shocked,” Chief Brooks said.

Police say that Rounsavall had allegedly put his son in the back seat of his car that morning, intending to drop him off at daycare before heading to work the entire day at his restaurant in the Atmore community’s downtown area.

However, officials say that Rounsavall then forgot to drop the child off, leaving him in the car – with the windows completely closed – for hours while he worked his entire shift; temperatures in Atmore reportedly hit as high as 80 degrees that day, as per the Weather Channel.

The child will be undergoing an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, police say.

Rounsavall bond was set at $500,000 at a hearing held on Tuesday.

As per the nonprofit child safety organization Kids and Car Safety, approximately 39 children die annually in the United States as a result of being accidently left in hot cars, with more than 900 deaths recorded under such circumstances since 1998.