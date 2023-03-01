Op-Ed: Former Left-Wing Activist Amala Ekpunobi & Host of Conservative PragerU Show Reaching Younger Generations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I absolutely love this young lady’s story (she is young to me). This is me giving her a thumps up because this is how the younger generation will learn the truth about cultural, social, and political hot button issues.

“My name is Amala Ekpunobi and I used to be an activist and student organizer for the left…I grew up believing that America was systemically racist. I marched for Black Lives Matter and advocated to defund the police. I even got a BLM fist tattooed on my arm when I was 16.”

Amala Ekpunobi: Why I Quit My Job as a Leftist Organizer

Ekpunobi was cured of the woke mind virus. This is me applauding.

“My peers do not know why they are on the left. They are being brainwashed by celebrities, social media, and pop culture that bombards them with radical ideology disguised as culturally hip and relevant,” asserts Ekpunobi.

Ekpunobi is the host of “Unapologetic with Amala.”

“I get to inspire millions of young people every day to discover the truth, defend their values, and lead better lives.”

My PragerU content and daily live show are drawing more than 1 MILLION views every week!

The primary audience for Unapologetic is young people under age 35.

Unapologetic’s audience skews young, female, and centrist—we’re not just preaching to the choir.

34% of viewers have never heard of PragerU before watching Unapologetic.

Over 55% of viewers went on to watch other PragerU shows and content.

54% of viewers changed their minds about something as a result of watching the show.

The following are some of my favorite show videos by Ekpunobi:

I suggest that parents of teenagers watch Ekpunobi’s videos first, and then show to their teens and discuss the issues. In addition, send the show’s info to your kid in college.

“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” – C.S. Lewis