Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
BusinessEducationOpinions

Op-Ed: Former Left-Wing Activist Amala Ekpunobi & Host of Conservative PragerU Show Reaching Younger Generations

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Amala Ekpunob
I suggest that parents of teenagers watch Ekpunobi’s videos first, and then show to their teens and discuss the issues. In addition, send the show’s info to your kid in college. Imasge credit: PragerU

PORTSMOUTH, OH –  I absolutely love this young lady’s story (she is young to me). This is me giving her a thumps up because this is how the younger generation will learn the truth about cultural, social, and political hot button issues.

My name is Amala Ekpunobi and I used to be an activist and student organizer for the left…I grew up believing that America was systemically racist. I marched for Black Lives Matter and advocated to defund the police. I even got a BLM fist tattooed on my arm when I was 16.

Ekpunobi was cured of the woke mind virus. This is me applauding.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

My peers do not know why they are on the left. They are being brainwashed by celebrities, social media, and pop culture that bombards them with radical ideology disguised as culturally hip and relevant,” asserts Ekpunobi.

Ekpunobi is the host of “Unapologetic with Amala.” 

I get to inspire millions of young people every day to discover the truth, defend their values, and lead better lives.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

  • My PragerU content and daily live show are drawing more than 1 MILLION views every week!
  • The primary audience for Unapologetic is young people under age 35.
  • Unapologetic’s audience skews young, female, and centrist—we’re not just preaching to the choir.
  • 34% of viewers have never heard of PragerU before watching Unapologetic. 
  • Over 55% of viewers went on to watch other PragerU shows and content. 
  • 54% of viewers changed their minds about something as a result of watching the show. 

The following are some of my favorite show videos by Ekpunobi:

I suggest that parents of teenagers watch Ekpunobi’s videos first, and then show to their teens and discuss the issues. In addition, send the show’s info to your kid in college.

When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” – C.S. Lewis

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: DeSantis Has Penned Two Books: “The Courage to be…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

COPS: Edgewater Man Charged With 22 Counts of Possessing…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Remains of Missing Man Found Inside Shark Caught in…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,486
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®