Op-Ed: Busy Bee DeSantis is Buzzing Around the Honey Hive – Will He Land on a Cherry Blossom?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





“Florida is where woke goes to Die” declared Gov. DeSantis after his landslide election in 2022. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Center.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Gov. Ron DeSantis is fluttering and flying here and there and everywhere these days. When, oh when, is he going to cut the bouquet?

On average, DC’s cherry blossoms bloom around the last week of March into the first week of April. But it varies year to year based on weather conditions, so it can also be a little before or after that period.

Journalist Matt Vespa for Townhall echoed the rumblings of Axios in wanting DeSantis to declare his 2024 presidential candidacy as well.

Via a recent article at Axios:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is aggressively testing the limits of running an unofficial presidential campaign, ramping up national engagements that leave little doubt about his plans for 2024.

Why it matters: DeSantis and former President Trump are the GOP frontrunners, but their approaches to campaigning have so far been starkly different.

Trump launched his comeback bid just days after the 2022 midterms; DeSantis sees no urgency and isn’t expected to formally declare until June.

[…]

On Friday, he hosted more than 100 of his top supporters and donors for a three-day retreat just down the road from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Tomorrow, DeSantis begins a national book tour in which he’ll headline fundraisers and give speeches in Texas, California, Alabama and elsewhere.

The intrigue: DeSantis will not be attending this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, where 2024 rivals Trump and Nikki Haley are scheduled to appear.

He has also yet to set foot in early-primary states Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

I don’t ya DeSantis is buzzzzzzing up a storm.

Related: The Florida Standard – DeSantis’ Law and Order Tour in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia Gives Presidential Preview

Does a new book signal a 2024 presidential run?

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) launched his book, “America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity” in August 2022. In this powerful memoir, Scott recounts formative events of his life alongside the inspiring stories of other Americans who have risen above hardship and embodied the values that make our nation great. Scott is the first African American to be elected to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate.

“If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women,” is a 2022 book by Nikki R. Haley. Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently announced she is running for president in 2024.

Michelle Obama released her newest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” in 2022. However, she denies wanting a seat at the presidential candidacy table. But others aren’t so sure.

Drumroll please…

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently launched his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival.” The Florida Blueprint is a simple formula: be willing to lead, have the courage of your convictions, deliver for your constituents, and reap the political rewards. This is a blueprint for America’s revival. We’ve shown it can be done.

Does my book theory need further proof? I don’t think so.

Perhaps, akin to a buzzing bee, DeSantis is awaiting the right time for the blooming of the cherry blossoms before he goes after the nectar to make the prized honey.