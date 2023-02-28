San Francisco Reparations Panel Recommends $5 Million Payouts, Debt Forgiveness to City’s Black Residents

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Despite the fact that slavery was never legal in San Francisco, the Reparations Committee’s chair, consultant Eric McDonnell, said on Tuesday that the city owes $5 million to Black residents because the city purportedly imposed “decades of racist policies that economically harmed Black residents.” File photo: Monkey Business Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The African American Reparations Advisory Committee in San Francisco recently recommended that the city pay out a cool $5 million to most of its 55,000 Black residents – in addition to debt forgiveness – but officials are calling the insanely pricey proposal “completely untenable.”

Despite the fact that slavery was never legal in San Francisco, the Reparations Committee’s chair, consultant Eric McDonnell, said on Tuesday that the city owes $5 million to Black residents because the city purportedly imposed “decades of racist policies that economically harmed Black residents.”

“There wasn’t a math formula,” McDonnell said “It was a journey for the committee towards what could represent a significant enough investment in families to put them on this path to economic well-being, growth and vitality that chattel slavery and all the policies that flowed from it destroyed.”

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen said the proposed reparations are out of the question given the city’s budget.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“I wish we had this kind of money in San Francisco’s general fund but if we want to maintain the services that exist today, we do not,” she said.

Some residents in favor of the reparations suggested that city reinstate its Cannabis Business Tax – which has been suspended for years – to help cover the cost, but that plan was immediately shot down as being woefully insufficient; even if the tax was put back into effect, it would only generate approximately $10.25 million annually, officials say.

How can they even consider this? Well…. It is California. https://t.co/WQa1IEa1HD — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 27, 2023

In addition to the $5 million payouts, the Reparations Committee is also recommending debt forgiveness for Black residents who meet certain criteria, including being at least 18 years old, having been a San Francisco resident for at least 13 years, and/or having been “personally, or the direct descendant of someone, incarcerated by the failed War on Drugs.”