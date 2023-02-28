SocietySpecial FeatureWorld

Remains of Missing Man Found Inside Shark Caught in Argentina

By Christopher Boyle
Shark Caught in Argentina
What was left of Barría inside of the 5-foot shark’s stomach was identified by his family by a distinctive tattoo, according to reports.   File photo: Sergey Uryadnikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Fishermen in Argentina made a horrific discovery recently when they discovered the remains of a man reported missing in late February inside of the stomach of the school shark they had just caught

The remains were confirmed to belong to Diego Barría, 32, who was last seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on February 18, officials say. After he was reported missing authorities conducted an extensive search, later finding his abandoned and damaged ATV on February 20, with no sign of its owner anywhere. 

However, this past Sunday, police were contacted by two local fishermen who claimed that they had caught three sharks off of the shoreline where Barría’s ATV was discovered; while cleaning the sharks, they said, they discovered human remains within one of them. 

What was left of Barría inside of the 5-foot shark’s stomach was identified by his family by a distinctive tattoo, according to reports.  

Officials are currently investigating the incident, but currently have no explanation for how Barría may have gotten eaten by a shark. Rivadavia Police Department Daniela Millatruz detective said that it is possible that Barría may have encountered a mishap while driving his ATV. 

“We presume Diego had an accident,” Millatruz said. “And we’re investigating if there was a vehicle involved.” 

Another Rivadavia PD member, Cristian Ansaldo, noted to the media that there had been a “strong tidal surge” on the weekend that Barría, a father of three, had been reported missing, which may have forced him further out into the ocean than he anticipated if he had decided to take a swim. 

Authorities are scheduled to conduct DNA testing on Barría’s remains. 

“My heart went with you! I love you forever,” Barría’s partner, Virginia Brugger, posted on social media Sunday. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

