Op-Ed: “She Persisted: Rachel Levine” is Akin to “The Emperor’s New Clothes” – Exposed Illusions

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Richard L. Levine (Left), born male, who now identifies as Rachel (right), is the Biden Administration’s Assistant Secretary for Health. Levine, told NPR that “there is no argument among medical professionals — pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc., — about the value and importance of gender-affirming care” said to be an egregious falsehood.

“Whether you love it, hate it, or love to hate it, fruitcake is a longtime staple of the holiday season. Few other foods inspire such divisive opinions. Throughout its history, fruitcake has been the punchline of jokes, the gift that keeps on giving, and the flavor associated with Christmas for generations…If fruitcake is so familiar and omnipresent in our holiday celebrations, why is it so controversial? Does anyone actually eat these weighty loaves, or are they just another ornament to be dragged out to make the table more festive? The lore of the eternally regifted fruitcake calls into question the notion that anyone actually eats the stuff. And yet, the fruitcake tradition endures.” –Steven Luna

PORTSMOUTH, OH – It’s so moronic – it’s got to be true. Not the legend of the fruitcake, but believing a biological male can be transformed into a female – abracadabra.

Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton has decided to add “She Persisted: Rachel Levine” to her “chapter book series about women who spoke up and rose up against the odds.” Yes, a fruitcake begets a fruitcake.

Richard (aka Rachel) Levine, a biological male that identifies as a female is a forthcoming woman of inspiration in the bizzarro universe of the radical progressive crazies.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Levine is the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2021, who is the assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

What a way to demean biological women. Chelsea gets my vote for degrading the accomplishments of genuine women by uplifting a man.

And as the old proverb proclaims, “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” Ahem. Levine is no silk purse.

I can’t figure out if the trio of fruitcakes are members of the radical transgender cult movement for the purpose of destroying nuclear families and ruining our freedom-loving nation or if their depraved brains actually believe the unscientific theory of gender ideology. Albeit, unity of turpitude has brought the motley crew together under the guise of social justice and civil rights.

Hmmm. Is the aggressive push by the deceptive Democrats a plan for the acceptance of gender identity or a rhetoric ruse to slap God the Creator in the face?

“He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created.” (Genesis 5:2, NIV)

Chelsea’s chosen author to write the fable about transgendered Levine is Lisa Bunker.

The book, “She Persisted: Rachel Levine” by Bunker will be released on June 6, 2023, and was inspired by Clinton’s picture book series by the same title that tells the stories of women like Oprah Winfrey, Sonia Sotomayor and Greta Thunberg.

Stay tuned for a nutty summer book party – fiction masquerading as nonfiction – a festival of fallacy. Oh, how the trained seals will applaud.

Let’s peek into a long-standing tale touting a moral to the story.

‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’ is a line from Hans Christian Andersen’s folktale, titled “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” It’s an expression used to describe a situation in which people are afraid to criticize something or someone because the perceived wisdom of the masses is that the thing or person is notable.

The expression has since turned into an idiomatic phrase, said when the veil falls off of an illusion.

“The tale tells the story of two swindlers pulling a fraud on an exhibitionistic emperor, who is obsessed with clothing and fashion by telling him and his court, that they will tailor an outfit that can only be seen by the wise. This results in nobody admitting that the emperor is in fact naked, up until the very end of the tale, when he is displaying it publicly in the streets. The story ends with a boy suddenly shouting “the emperor has no clothes” and the whole audience bursting out in laughter.”

Bunker’s book, which includes an introduction from Chelsea Clinton, states it is the “perfect choice for kids who love learning and teachers who want to bring inspiring women into their curriculum” and provides a “list of ways that readers can follow in Rachel Levine’s footsteps and make a difference!’

In my opinion, the book is nothing more than a rabid rag using a tactic to indoctrinate children by polluting their minds with the denial of biology and replacing science with haughty hokum. It’s a smoke and mirrors trick.

Well, guess who else has no clothes?