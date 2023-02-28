Op-Ed: DeSantis Has Penned Two Books: “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” & “Dreams of Our Founding Fathers”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Patriot DeSantis exposes the agenda of the radical leftists elites and the hostile mocking bird media – and rightfully so. Freedom-loving Americans will be inspired when they read his words upholding liberty and justice. Image credit: Governor Media Center.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The new book by Governor Ron DeSantis (FL-R) is hot off the printing press: “The Courage to be Freed: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

The Wall Street Journal reports DeSantis’s book hits #1 as it goes on sale.

Excerpts about DeSantis’s book:

He played baseball for Yale, graduated with honors from Harvard Law School and served in Iraq and in the halls of Congress. But in all these places, Ron DeSantis learned the same lesson: he didn’t want to be part of the leftist elite.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



When he implemented evidence-based and freedom-focused COVID-19 policies, the press launched a smear campaign against him, yet Florida’s economy thrived, its education system outperformed the nation, and its COVID mortality rate for seniors was lower than that in 38 states. When he enacted policies to keep leftist political concepts like critical race theory and woke gender ideology out of Florida’s classrooms, the media demagogued his actions, but parents across Florida rallied to his cause. Dishonest attacks from the media don’t deter him. In fact, DeSantis keeps racking up wins for Floridians.

Folks, I clapped during the book’s Introduction. Patriot DeSantis exposes the agenda of the radical leftists elites and the hostile mocking bird media – and rightfully so. Freedom-loving Americans will be inspired when they read his words upholding liberty and justice.

Excerpts from DeSantis’s book:

“The battles we have fought in Florida – from defeating the biomedical security state to stifling woke corporations to fighting indoctrination in schools – strike at the heart of what it means to be a Floridian and an American.”

“The Florida Blueprint is a simple formula: be willing to lead, have the courage of your convictions, deliver for your constituents, and reap the political rewards. This is a blueprint for America’s revival. We’ve shown it can be done.”

Criticism about DeSantis’s book:

And of course, a loony Left-winger of the mainstream media mafia, is weighing in with her bellicose brain and toxic tongue.

Joyless Joy Reid, host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, began her show by moaning and groaning that “if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis becomes President of the United States, which he is clearly aiming for, America will become the land of total government control over women’s bodies, black history, gender identity, how you can teach, learn, read, think, even talk!”

Due to Reid’s yowling and howling, I only watched snippets of her show for the purpose of writing in my column. Argh. Next, I detoxified my brain and scrubbed the memory of her venomous voice and fearmongering fallacies. Oh, why do I torture myself!

“His new book titled, and I’m not making this up, “The Courage to Be Free” has a firsthand account from the blue-collar boy with a dream to take down Disney and librarians,” Reid sneered with curled lips.

And as expected, more mainstream muppets gripped and sniped about DeSantis’ book: The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Guardian, to name a few.

A.G. Gancarski, political journalist at Florida Politics, provided his two cents of commentary in a book review.

“For those familiar with the DeSantis persona, especially as it was honed once Donald Trump lost his re-election bid, they know “instinctively” that this is a setup for a metaphor embraced by the Governor well beyond the covers of this slender and index-free 256 page volume,” surmises Gancarski.

“DeSantis paints a picture of frustration from the outset of his career in Congress, saying that he would not “go along to get along” and that he shunned “the DC social circuit” in favor of reading bills he voted on and flying home to visit Casey, still on television in the Jacksonville market. He also “stopped trading stocks” when he got into Congress, a providential move in light of scandals of more recent vintage,” writes Gancarski.

Conservative support for DeSantis’s book:

In his book, DeSantis praised our 45th president Donald Trump for his “unique star power,” calling out the national legacy press as “the enemy of the American people” and decisive role in helping DeSantis win the election as Florida’s state governor.

DeSantis’s first book:

I did not read, “Dreams from Our Founding Fathers:First Principles in the Age of Obama” by HPH Publishing (2011).

Excerpts about book:

The Age of Obama has sparked widespread public discontent, the formation of tea parties, and a renewed emphasis on the philosophy of the Founding Fathers. Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama shows why so many Americans have turned to the nation’s founding principles in response to Barack Obama’s self-described “transformational change” agenda.



Using critical primary sources like the debates at the Constitutional Convention and The Federalist Papers, Ron DeSantis identifies the important principles that the Founders relied upon when they created the Constitution and demonstrates how Obama and his allies have radically departed from them. On issue after issue—the scope of government, the redistribution of wealth, the role of the courts, political leadership, and foreign affairs, among others—Obama has chartered a course that is alien to the Republic’s philosophical foundations.

Is the new book’s timely release a foreshadowing that DeSantis will jump into the 2024 Republican primary race? Flip a coin, but odds point to an affirmative answer.