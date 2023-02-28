CrimeLocalSociety

Oakland Park Man Commits Real Estate Fraud On Elderly Bedridden Female; Arrested After Presenting Fake ID, Retrieving Check For $462,000

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, Tom Roy Jenkins III, 43, of Oakland Park, posed as Richard Whyte, and was arrested after presented fictitious identification and retrieving a bank check in the amount of $462,106.78.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Real Estate Fraud Unit, is investigating a fraud that was committed against an elderly bedridden female. According to investigators, police were notified by the title company in regards to possible fraudulent activity during a purchase of a property.

Detectives initiated an investigation and were able to confirm that fraudulent documents were presented as part of a scheme to defraud. They also learned that the owner of the property is a 86-years-old bedridden female that resides in a nursing home.

Tom Jenkins, who posed as Richard Whyte, made the title company believe he was the son of the property owner. He continued to provide fraudulent documents to the title company to include providing the Notary Public with fictitious Florida Driver License. Jenkins also asked the Notary Public to change the disbursement instructions and listed a bank account that did not belong to the property owner.

The title company arranged for the bank check to be picked-up on February 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Detectives from the Organized Crime Bureau initiated an undercover operation to intercept the delivery of the bank check and take the subject into custody.

As six-foot six, 300 pound Jenkins arrived at the title company, he presented the fictitious identification and retrieved the bank check. Detectives then entered the business and placed the subject under arrest. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims, and urge anyone that was victimized to contact the Organized Crime Bureau, Economic Crimes Section at (305) 994-1000. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

