COPS: Edgewater Man Charged With 22 Counts of Possessing Child Porn; Several Photos of Children From 4 To 11 Years Old

According to authorities, Josef Griffin, 22, turned himself in at the jail Monday. He was arrested on 22 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He remains held at the jail on $250,000 bail pending a first court appearance.

EDGEWATER, FL – An Edgewater man was arrested on 22 charges of possessing child pornography after a tip led to the discovery of several sexually explicit photos of children on his computer.

His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material that have been shared online.

The tip led to sheriff’s detectives executing a search warrant at Griffin’s home, 291 Costa Rica, Edgewater. Detectives seized cell phones, computers, laptops, iPads and tablets for forensic examination and located several photos of sexual exploitation of girls and boys estimated to range from 4 to 11 years old.

The investigation indicates Griffin uploaded files containing suspected child pornography and sent the files to other users.

Due to the nature of the materials found, the Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of this case and asking anyone who may have more information to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.