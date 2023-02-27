Op-Ed: U.S. State Department Funds Transgender Group in Kyrgyzstan – U.S. MassResistance Helps Pro-Family Activists Fight Back

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria deserve compassionate mental health treatment (not drugs and surgeries). File photo: Sangiao Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“For the majority of human history, it was taken for granted that a person’s status as “man” or “woman” was purely biological and determined by his or her sex at birth. Nobody had any notion of a “gender spectrum” or “gender fluidity.” There have always been effeminate men and masculine women, but there was never any thought given to the possibility that the effeminate man might really be a woman, and the masculine woman might really be a man. But as the irrational, anti-scientific, and superstitious belief in “transgenderism” was introduced into the cultural bloodstream by academia and Hollywood, individual Americans, feeling the increasing peer pressure, quickly forsook their knowledge of basic human biology and adopted progressive gender theory wholesale.” –Matt Walsh

PORTSMOUTH, OH – It’s not enough that the Joe Biden administration heralds and desires unending funds for unscientific gender identity ideology in the USA, but the fiends of fallacy also crave the erosion of factual biology in other nations. Like a metastasizing cancerous tumor, the poisonous propaganda harms the most innocent of society – the children.

According to a 2023 article on the website of MassResistance, “In December 2022, the Kyrgyzstan pro-family movement became aware of a U.S. State Department grant to Kyrgyz Indigo, an organization promoting transgenderism in that country. Although it is only $30,000, that is a significant sum in that part of the world.”

In a 2022 article, Breitbart reported the U.S. State Department grant to Kyrgyz Indigo was intended to “prevent gender-based violence against the transgender community and increase acceptance through sensitivity and advocacy trainings, and media campaigns.”

Kyrgyz Indigo calls itself the “largest LGBT+ human rights and advocacy organization in Central Asia.” And one organization it partners with is George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Sidebar: Isn’t it interesting how often megalomanic George Soros shows up to corrupt – both near and far.

“The LGBT rights agenda—note the addition of “T”—has become a powerful, aggressive force in American society. Its advocates stand at the top of media, academia, the professions, and, most important, Big Business and Big Philanthropy.”

Kyrgyz Indigo suggests that schools “implement training programs for teachers and counsellors on how to deal with LGBT+ students, schoolchildren who experience discrimination or ask questions about their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

Hmmm. Doesn’t that sound familiar? It’s the same deceptive tactics used in the school systems in America to indoctrinate students on fabricated and fictitious gender ideology.

Brief background on Kyrgyzstan:

Kyrgyzstan is a country in central Asia located between China and Kazakhstan. It is bounded by Kazakhstan on the northwest and north, by China on the east and south, and by

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the south and west.

Kyrgyzstan was part of the U.S.S.R. before declaring its independence in 1991. It is approximately 90 percent Muslim.

The members of the Kyrgyzstan pro-family movement asked Arthur Schaper, MassResistance Field Director, to create a short video message they could present to the Kyrgyzstan president, Sadyr Japarov.

On February 15, 2023, the taped message was forwarded to the pro-family group in Kyrgyzstan. Watch the video: Arthur Schaper’s message to the President of Kyrgyzstan (5 min 25 sec).

The members posted it on their website with the translation into the Kyrgyz language (though English is also widely used there). The pro-family groups are now working with their allies in the Parliament to make sure that the President is watches and responds to the message.

Now, that’s teamwork. American citizens reaching around the globe to help defend and protect children from the radical transgender cult movement in other countries. What follows after a nation accepts and promotes the falsehood of transgenderism? Harmful puberty blockers and experimental mutilation surgeries.

Based in Massachusetts, MassResistance has supporters and activists in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. They’ve offered guidance to activists in Australia, Canada, France, England, Ireland, Jamaica, the Virgin Islands, Finland, Ghana, Spain, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Israel, New Zealand, Croatia, Brazil, and Chile.

Folks, let me clarify: Individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria deserve compassionate mental health treatment (not drugs and surgeries). Moreover, no person of any self-proclaimed sexual orientation should be bullied or fear for safety.

However, biology is not bigotry. Education and not indoctrination. No child is born in the wrong body. There are two sexes: male and female.

The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

However, the radical LGBTQ activists that are fighting to harm children, parents, and to destroy the values of the nuclear family must be stopped.

“You can lie to yourself all you want, but you cannot drag me into it. And so it goes for pronouns. If I intentionally call a man “she,” I have lied. I have conveyed something that isn’t true. Despite my polite intentions, all I’ve done is contribute to the confusion, dishonesty, and intellectual chaos rampant in our culture.” –Matt Walsh, Church of Cowards: A Wake-Up Call to Complacent Christians