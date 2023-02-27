Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
BusinessOpinionsSociety

Op-Ed: Kudos to Boundary.News, a New, Bold, & Conservative Source in Boundary, Idaho

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Kudos to Boundary News, a New, Bold, Conservative Source in Boundary, Idaho

PORTSMOUTH, OH –  In the current era of poisonous propaganda, widespread rhetoric, and fake news spewed by the mainstream (aka corporate, legacy) media mafia following mockingbird memos, I am so thankful for alternative sources of news.   

One such source is Boundary.News in Boundary, Idaho, an online publication that reports the news via local journalists.

There are no media sources in Boundary County, that are not run by Marxist leftists. So, we launched Boundary.News in December 2022. The goal is to bring honest reporting to honest people. We pledge to never spin a story using half-truths and lies. Additionally, we pledge to be honest in our distribution of news, opinions, and journalism.”

Calling out the radical liberals of the censorship cabal in our great land of liberty is imperative for the United States of America to survive the onslaught by the D.C. Deep State regime with their agenda of atrocity leading to a totalitarian government.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” –George Orwell, 1984

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Therefore, Boundary.News is serving a necessary purpose in the community, the city, and the county. A salute to the publisher, editor, and journalists. May they prosper and weather the storms of socialist and Marxist haters of freedom of the press.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The First Amendment, which protects freedom of the press, was adopted on December 15, 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights.

Reviewing my previous 2023 and 2022 columns in The Published Reporter on modern-day mainstream media mob’s mayhem and censorship, I wasn’t surprised at the number of commentaries.

Let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane and review a few:

The first thing dictators do is finish free press, to establish censorship. There is no doubt that a free press is the first enemy of dictatorship.” –Fidel Castro

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Donald Trump Delivers Bottles of Water to East…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Florida Looks to Expand Concealed-Carry Rights, Regardless…

Trimmel Gomes

Deltona Couple Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children Under…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 2,467
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®