Op-Ed: Kudos to Boundary.News, a New, Bold, & Conservative Source in Boundary, Idaho

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In the current era of poisonous propaganda, widespread rhetoric, and fake news spewed by the mainstream (aka corporate, legacy) media mafia following mockingbird memos, I am so thankful for alternative sources of news.

One such source is Boundary.News in Boundary, Idaho, an online publication that reports the news via local journalists.

“There are no media sources in Boundary County, that are not run by Marxist leftists. So, we launched Boundary.News in December 2022. The goal is to bring honest reporting to honest people. We pledge to never spin a story using half-truths and lies. Additionally, we pledge to be honest in our distribution of news, opinions, and journalism.”

Calling out the radical liberals of the censorship cabal in our great land of liberty is imperative for the United States of America to survive the onslaught by the D.C. Deep State regime with their agenda of atrocity leading to a totalitarian government.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” –George Orwell, 1984

Therefore, Boundary.News is serving a necessary purpose in the community, the city, and the county. A salute to the publisher, editor, and journalists. May they prosper and weather the storms of socialist and Marxist haters of freedom of the press.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The First Amendment, which protects freedom of the press, was adopted on December 15, 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights.

Reviewing my previous 2023 and 2022 columns in The Published Reporter on modern-day mainstream media mob’s mayhem and censorship, I wasn’t surprised at the number of commentaries.

Let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane and review a few:

“The first thing dictators do is finish free press, to establish censorship. There is no doubt that a free press is the first enemy of dictatorship.” –Fidel Castro