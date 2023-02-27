Op-Ed: DeSantis Defuncts Disney’s District of Reedy Creek – Changes Name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Homepages of Disney World and Reedy Creek Improvement District are seen on a laptop. Florida Republicans voted to dissolve Disney’s special district as a retaliation. File photo: Tada Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The grizzly grins has been wiped off of the foul faces of Professor Ratigan, Dr. Facilier, and Governor Ratcliffeis. He-he-he-ho-ho-ho-ha-ha-ha. Who’s laughing now?

As reported on Monday in the Florida Standard, “Governor Ron DeSantis announced new board members who will immediately take control of the 40-square mile Reedy Creek Improvement District – now functioning under a new name, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.”

Previously, Florida unveiled a plan to ‘dissolve’ Disney’s self-governing status. A bill was introduced to replace Walt Disney World’s special self-governing power with a state-run board. Additionally, the bill passed by both the Florida House and Senate during a special session earlier this month.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



New board members. New board name. New mission. Papa Bear DeSantis has caged menacing Lots-o-Huggin’ Bear.

New Board Members

Bridget Ziegler, Brian Aungst, Jr., Mike Sasso, Martin Garcia, and Ron Peri are the selected board members for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“Bridget Ziegler, a mother of three, is a member of the Sarasota County School Board.”

“Brian Aungst, Jr., is an attorney and shareholder at the law firm of Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen, P.A. in Clearwater.”

“Michael A. Sasso serves as a partner in his law firm and focuses his practice on high-stakes litigation in Florida’s state and federal courts.”

“Martin Garcia is an attorney and former partner of two law firms.”

“Ron Peri is chairman and CEO of The Gathering USA, a ministry that focuses on areas where faith and culture intersect.”

Gov. DeSantis has handed out the bitter pill of defeat.

Alas, the Disney bigwigs will be singing an old favorite tune for quite a while– a Mary Poppins classic.

Hum along with Julie Andrews on YouTube.

“A Spoonful of Sugar”

For a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

The medicine go down, the medicine go down

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

In a most delightful way