Op-Ed: DeSantis Defuncts Disney’s District of Reedy Creek – Changes Name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Reedy Creek
Homepages of Disney World and Reedy Creek Improvement District are seen on a laptop. Florida Republicans voted to dissolve Disney’s special district as a retaliation. File photo: Tada Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The grizzly grins has been wiped off of the foul faces of Professor Ratigan, Dr. Facilier, and Governor Ratcliffeis. He-he-he-ho-ho-ho-ha-ha-ha. Who’s laughing now?

As reported on Monday in the Florida Standard, “Governor Ron DeSantis announced new board members who will immediately take control of the 40-square mile Reedy Creek Improvement District – now functioning under a new name, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.”

Previously, Florida unveiled a plan to ‘dissolve’ Disney’s self-governing status. A bill was introduced to replace Walt Disney World’s special self-governing power with a state-run board. Additionally, the bill passed by both the Florida House and Senate during a special session earlier this month.

New board members. New board name. New mission. Papa Bear DeSantis has caged menacing Lots-o-Huggin’ Bear. 

New Board Members

Bridget Ziegler, Brian Aungst, Jr., Mike Sasso, Martin Garcia, and Ron Peri are the selected board members for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“Bridget Ziegler, a mother of three, is a member of the Sarasota County School Board.”

“Brian Aungst, Jr., is an attorney and shareholder at the law firm of Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen, P.A. in Clearwater.”

“Michael A. Sasso serves as a partner in his law firm and focuses his practice on high-stakes litigation in Florida’s state and federal courts.”

“Martin Garcia is an attorney and former partner of two law firms.” 

“Ron Peri is chairman and CEO of The Gathering USA, a ministry that focuses on areas where faith and culture intersect.”

Gov. DeSantis has handed out the bitter pill of defeat.

Alas, the Disney bigwigs will be singing an old favorite tune for quite a while– a Mary Poppins classic.

Hum along with Julie Andrews on YouTube.

A Spoonful of Sugar

For a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
The medicine go down, the medicine go down
Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
In a most delightful way

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

