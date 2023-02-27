Miami Awarded $18.5 Million in Community Planning Program Funding – Thanks to Congresswoman Salazar

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In 1995, María Elvira Salazar interviewed Fidel Castro for Telemundo at the Cuban mission to the UN. She is said to have been the only U.S. Spanish-language television journalist to interview Castro one-on-one. Image: YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) released the following statement after the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the Community Planning and Development Program Formula Allocations for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023:

“As Miami becomes an increasingly popular place to live, I remain committed to ensuring families have affordable and viable housing options in our area. These grants are vital to local municipalities around our country and will help residents with their housing needs.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Miami-Dade County over $18.5 million for projects to help FL-27 residents with their housing needs.

Programs include grants to develop our urban centers by expanding economic opportunities, assist those members of our community facing a housing crisis and/or homelessness, and expand the supply of affordable housing to residents in the area.

Let’s look at some interesting info about Salazar:

Salazar was born in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, the daughter of Cuban exiles.

Congresswoman Salazar is a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist— she has spent her career holding the corrupt and powerful accountable. Congresswoman Salazar has gone toe-to-toe with Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, Chile’s Augusto Pinochet, and most notably Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, being the only US Spanish-language journalist to ever interview the tyrant one-on-one. Starting at the age of 22, she has worked for every major US Spanish-language broadcasting network: Telemundo, Univision, AmericaTeve, MegaTV, and CNN en Español.

Watch the Fidel Castro Interview by Maria Elvira Salazar on YouTube. Fidel Castro dies at age 90. (English subtitles)

“The reality is, socialism is resentment against success masquerading as compassion for the poor. It is a system of oppression presented as the road to equality.” – Maria Elvira Salazar

