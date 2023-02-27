Fauci in Potential Hot Water After New Report Concludes COVID Likely Leaked from Chinese Lab

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Thousands of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to protest vaccine mandates. A woman holds up a sign that calls NIH Director Anthony Fauci a liar. Washington, D.C., January 23, 2022. File photo: Nicole Glass Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a report by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) that concluded that COVID-19 most likely leaked from a laboratory in China – becoming a worldwide pandemic in the process that resulted in at least 6.87 million deaths – Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said during a Fox News interview Monday that the American people are now demanding answers, particularly from infectious disease expert and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci’s role during the pandemic has been scrutinized after it was revealed that a grant bestowed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) upon EcoHealth Alliance – at the direction of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads up – had funded gain-of-function research at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the location of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.

During Monday’s interview, Drew stated that both Fauci and the federal government itself need to provide answers after utilizing taxpayer money to fund research that may have resulted in the pandemic.

“We’re going to dig in the House of Representatives. The House really wants to know true answers. These are some of the things we talked about even during the campaign. It’s enough. People are tired,” he said. “They want a government that tells them the truth. They want a government that works for them. We don’t work for the government. I hate to say it this way, but this is sick stuff.”

Drew said that the information that the feds have not yet been forthcoming with information on the origins of COVID-19, and declared that the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives will dig into the matter.