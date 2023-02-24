VIDEO: Texas Good Samaritan Chases Down, Pins Drunk Driver Who Killed Off-Duty Policeman

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

EULESS, TX – A Good Samaritan in Texas is being hailed as a hero after he was caught on newly-released video chasing down a drunk driver who was fleeing on foot from the scene of a fatal accident that he had caused, pinning him down on the ground until authorities arrived on the scene.

Dylan Molina, 27, blew through a red light in 2021 and slammed his vehicle into the car of an off-duty police officer and his family; Alex Cervantes, who worked at Euless Police Department in North Texas, died at the scene, while his wife Priscilla and their two sons, aged 11 and 12, were both seriously injured.

As captured on bystander video that was only just released to the public, a visibly intoxicated and seemingly uninjured Molina can be seen pacing around the immediate aftermath of the accident scene; suddenly, he begins to run away as onlookers are trying to assist the dead officer and his family.

Molina’s escape attempt was foiled by Justin Gonzalez, who in the video can be seen noticing the drunk driver fleeing.

“Hey! Get over here,” Gonzalez says as he begins to chase Molina.

Molina continues to run before he trips and falls on a nearby home’s front lawn; at that point Gonzalez pounces on him and forcefully pins him down while screaming, “You killed somebody! Stay right there! You see what you did!”

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in January and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison; authorities say that he had consumed eight double-shot vodka Red Bulls before the fatal accident.

When interviews by local news, Gonzalez said that he witnessed the accident and knew he had to do something when he saw Molina bolt from the scene.