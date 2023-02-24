Super-Progressive Los Angeles DA Suspends Prosecutor for “Misgendering, Deadnaming” Trans Child Molester and Accused Murderer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Convicted child molester Hannah Tubbs, 26, is accused of beating Michael Clark to death in the woods with a rock in Kern County, California in 2019. However, the lead prosecutor in the case, Shea Sanna, was suspended from her post by Gascon this week after referring to Tubbs by her previous male name and gender. Image: Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES, CA – An attorney who was prosecuting a transgender child molester for murder has been suspended by super-progressive Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon after they “misgendered” and “deadnamed” the accused, despite recordings of jailhouse phone calls that suggest that she may be faking being trans to receive a more lenient treatment.

Previously, Hannah Tubbs was known as James Tubbs, only began identifying as trans after she was arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in 2014. Tubbs was only caught for molesting the girl – after spending several years on the lam – after DNA evidence linked her to a cold case murder; at that time, Tubbs suddenly began identifying as trans.

Tubbs drew headlines last year when the notoriously “soft on crime” Gascon declined to prosecute Tubbs as an adult for molesting the child because she originally carried out the crime only two weeks before turning 18. As a result, Tubbs was slapped with a lenient sentence of just two years and was allowed to serve it in a female juvenile detention facility.

NEW: Sources in the LA DA’s office tell me the @GeorgeGascon admin has suspended the lead prosecutor who handled transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs’ case for 5 days without pay for “misgendering” & “deadnaming” Tubbs by referring to him as a https://t.co/GSDQ1U10J3… https://t.co/9ArNu09w82 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 24, 2023

Sanna had pointed out that previous jailhouse telephone recordings of Tubb conversing with her father, where they stated that she were going to fake being trans to game the legal system. This drew the ire of Gascon, who felt that the prosecutor was being disrespectful to a legitimate trans individual, despite the audio evidence to the contrary; Sanna was suspended as a result.

Tubbs can be heard in the recording telling her father to use female pronouns when referring to her – citing Gascon’s lenient policies – and bragged that identifying as trans would mean not having to go to prison or having to register as a sex offender.

“So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” Tubbs said. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

Tubbs’ alleged gambit paid off until she was connected to the death of Clark, at which time she was charged with felony counts of murder and robbery; Tubbs is currently being held on a $1 million bond.