Op-Ed: Donald Trump Delivers Bottles of Water to East Palestine After Train Derailment – “You Are Not Forgotten”

Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine, Ohio to donate water and supplies. Image credit: Fox News / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The people need to know they are not forgotten. Donald Trump, the legitimate leader of the U.S., visited East Palestine, last week, where he delivered truckloads of bottled water following a train derailment of toxic chemicals that left the small Ohio town in disarray.

This is me with a thumbs up sign. I truly believe that Trump cares deeply about American citizens and our great land of liberty.

Former President Donald Trump handed out bottles of “Trump Water” to residents of East Palestine, Ohio, reported the New York Post.

“We’re bringing thousands of bottles of water — Trump Water … We have it in trucks and we brought some in my plane…You’re going to have plenty of water for a long time,” he told a crowd at the local firehouse.

The people need to know they are not forgotten.

Wearing his trademark “Make America Great Again” hat, Trump also vowed to provide food and cleaning supplies — and insisted to residents: “You are not forgotten.”

The Joe Biden administration has shown disregard for the hard-working residents of Palestine. I am not surprised. Are you?

“President Trump is meeting with the citizens of East Palestine, and he will never forget them and what they are going through. Contrast that with Biden and the federal government, who have failed them from the beginning,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Breibart News.

John Rourke, the CEO of Blue Line Moving, which transported the pallets of water to East Palestine, told Breitbart News the company moved 13 pallets of water, which comes to over 14,000 bottles for the small town.

“Joe Biden/Pete Buttigieg stay away! The real President is here taking care of American Citizens. Make sure those Ukrainian pensions are take care of,” Rourke told Breitbart News.

Before he left, Trump visited a local McDonald’s and bought meals for firefighters and first responders and handed out MAGA hats to the towns’ people.

Breitbart noted, “On Tuesday the head of the EPA and local politicians drank the tap water on camera in an attempt to prove it was still safe.” EPA Administrator Michael Regan tried to assure residents that tests had shown the air and drinking water were safe to consume.

Really? A publicity stunt that rings of foolishness by the EPA. I want to see the entire EAP management relocate to Palestine for the next few years. And purchase property. I want to see Barack and Michelle Obama build another mansion – this time in Palestine, Ohio. The proof is in the pudding, folks.

“You are not forgotten,” said Trump to the people.