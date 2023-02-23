CrimePoliticsSociety

Missouri Attorney General Tells “Light on Crime” St. Louis Prosecutor to Resign or Be Removed

By Christopher Boyle
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey press conference on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s press conference on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Feb 23, 2023. Image credit: FOX 2 St. Louis, YouTube.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has given Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner a choice after he said she has repeatedly failed in keeping the residents of her city safe from crime: resign by noon tomorrow or be removed from office

“We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign. If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto brought by our office,” Bailey tweeted

The declaration by Bailey was announced on Twitter and comes after a major incident this past weekend drew public outcry, when a man driving a car who had repeatedly violated the conditions of his bond hit a teenaged pedestrian, critically injuring her. 

Janae Edmondson, 16, was in St. Louis with her family last Saturday for a volleyball tournament; while walking in a crosswalk in the city’s downtown area at around 8:40 p.m., a car driven by Daniel Riley, 21, failed to yield, striking both Edmondson and several other motorists

Edmondson, who had committed to playing Division II volleyball in college, is currently in critical condition, with serious injuries to both of her legs; it is unlikely that she will ever be able to play volleyball again. 

At the time of the accident, Riley was out on bond for an August 2020 robbery case. 

Bailey accused Gardner of creating more victims of crime in her city, as opposed to preventing them. 

“As AG, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes protecting victims of crime and finding justice for them,” Bailey said.  

“Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them. My office will do everything in its power to restore order, and eliminate the chaos in St. Louis caused by Kim Gardner’s neglect of her office,” he concluded

Bailey’s tenure as St. Louis Circuit Attorney has been widely criticized – even by her fellow Democrats – for her “soft on crime” approach to justice. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

