CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Couple Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children Under 12

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, Steven A. Cribb and Laura L. Dietz, both 29, of Mentmore Circle in Deltona, were arrested Wednesday evening following a rapid Sheriff’s Office investigation that began that morning.
According to authorities, Steven A. Cribb and Laura L. Dietz, both 29, of Mentmore Circle in Deltona, were arrested Wednesday evening following a rapid Sheriff’s Office investigation that began that morning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona couple has been arrested in the sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12. According to authorities, Steven A. Cribb and Laura L. Dietz, both 29, of Mentmore Circle in Deltona, were arrested Wednesday evening following a rapid Sheriff’s Office investigation that began that morning.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Volusia Sheriff’s detectives say both defendants confessed to sexually abusing two girls under the age of 12. The abuse occurred multiple times over the course of several years. The defendants are not strangers to the victims, but the nature of their relationship is being withheld to protect the victims’ identities.

Both Cribb and Dietz were being held without bond Thursday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

At this time there are no indications of any other victims in this case. Anyone who has information about potential victims of child sexual abuse in this or any other case is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse to be Sued by Man He Shot During 2020…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Epidemic of Single Parent Families In U.S. Undermines…

Domenick Maglio, PhD.

“Hundreds” of Changes Made to Children Author Roald Dahl’s…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,273
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®