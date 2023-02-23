Deltona Couple Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children Under 12

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona couple has been arrested in the sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12. According to authorities, Steven A. Cribb and Laura L. Dietz, both 29, of Mentmore Circle in Deltona, were arrested Wednesday evening following a rapid Sheriff’s Office investigation that began that morning.

Volusia Sheriff’s detectives say both defendants confessed to sexually abusing two girls under the age of 12. The abuse occurred multiple times over the course of several years. The defendants are not strangers to the victims, but the nature of their relationship is being withheld to protect the victims’ identities.

Both Cribb and Dietz were being held without bond Thursday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

At this time there are no indications of any other victims in this case. Anyone who has information about potential victims of child sexual abuse in this or any other case is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.