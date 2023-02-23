Ben Swann Joins Landmark Censorship Lawsuit Against Legacy Media Over Efforts to Deplatform Independant Media Publishers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Investigative journalist Ben Swann has joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s blockbuster anti-trust lawsuit which alleges online censorship against individuals and groups who expressed opinions outside of the mainstream regarding the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit is targeting multiple news outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press, and seeks millions in damages on behalf of online health and political news publishers who claim they were unfairly targeted and silenced for questioning COVID-19 lockdown and vaccine mandates.

Kennedy Jr.’s suit alleges that so-called Big Tech companies – such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft – had formed an alliance with specific legacy media outlets called the “Trusted News Initiative,” (TNI) whose purpose was to exclude and de-platform other news groups and individuals whose reporting on COVID-19 went against the grain of established viewpoints.

The TNI’s stated purpose is to combat vaccine misinformation online; however, Kennedy Jr’s suit is purporting that the group’s actions are violating antitrust laws against anti-competitive behavior.

“Americans deserved the truth about COVID, its origins and the rushed vaccines, but these tech and media giants schemed to block the truth from the public, in favor of a Government-approved narrative,” Swann said upon joining the lawsuit this week. “Instead, what they were fed through 90 percent of the social media and search engine market by Big Tech and Big Media were months and years dangerous, untrue information that may well have led to bad medical outcomes.”

Kennedy Jr. Has been a long-time skeptic of COVID vaccines and has been accused – even by his own family members – of spreading misinformation about them, including floating a conspiracy theory that billionaire Bill Gates’ work in vaccine development is part of a plot to control the world via microchips.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Dr. Ben Tapper; Dr. Joseph Mercola, founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft; independent journalist Erin Elizabeth Finn; independent news outlets TrialSite News and Creative Destruction Media; and activists Ty and Charlene Bollinger; and Children’s Health Defense.