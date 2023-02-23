EntertainmentFashionSociety

Anthony Rubio Showcases Glamorous Sequin Glittery Collection of Men’s And Women’s Formal Attire At Art Hearts Fashion In New York

By Cognac Wellerlane
File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.
Designer Anthony Bandit-Rubio attends Dog fashion show By Bandit-Rubio at Roger Smith Hotel on August 11, 2013 in New York City. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Fashion designer Anthony Rubio Showcased his glamorous sequin glittery collection of canine and feline men’s and women’s formal attire on February 12, at Art Hearts Fashion here in New York’s Lower East Side at a historic synagogue located at the Angel Orensanz Center.

His glamorous designer collection was all about sequin evening wear and sequin fabrics in vibrant emerald green, ruby and gold mix in evening gowns and cocktail dress with the pet couture fashion.  As Anthony always says “The pet couture is the FASHION collection and the models gowns are the ESCORTS.”

Anthony revealed the inspirations “Celebration of Life Part 2 was more relaxed and more formal. Everyone does streetwear and I am trying to revive the sensation of dressing up for an occasion.”

There were 42 pieces in the collection including the pet couture.

Anthony Rubio is a fashion designer based in New York City who is known for his unique and avant-garde designs, particularly for his work in designing clothing for dogs. Rubio was born in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn. He started designing clothing for dogs in 2003 and quickly gained a following for his innovative designs, which often incorporate unusual materials and unexpected shapes. Rubio’s designs have been featured in fashion shows, magazines, and on television.

In addition to his work in dog fashion, Rubio also designs clothing for people including bridal wear, evening wear, and ready-to-wear collections. He has been recognized for his contributions to the fashion industry with awards such as the Pet Fashion Designer of the Year Award and the Humanitarian Designer Award.

Rubio is also an advocate for animal welfare and has used his platform to raise awareness about animal adoption and responsible pet ownership. He frequently collaborates with animal rescue organizations and uses his designs to help raise funds for their efforts.

Angel Orensanz Center.
Cognac Wellerlane

TV host and entertainment journalist Cognac Wellerlane has interviewed thousands of celebrities on the red carpet, everyone from Pierce Brosnan to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to Paris Hilton. Wellerlane now keeps a keen-eye on what's happening in the entertainment world for The Published Reporter. You can mail her staff at dabigboss302@aol.com or visit her website www.CognacsCornerMagazine.com

