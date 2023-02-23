Anthony Rubio Showcases Glamorous Sequin Glittery Collection of Men’s And Women’s Formal Attire At Art Hearts Fashion In New York

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Designer Anthony Bandit-Rubio attends Dog fashion show By Bandit-Rubio at Roger Smith Hotel on August 11, 2013 in New York City. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Fashion designer Anthony Rubio Showcased his glamorous sequin glittery collection of canine and feline men’s and women’s formal attire on February 12, at Art Hearts Fashion here in New York’s Lower East Side at a historic synagogue located at the Angel Orensanz Center.

His glamorous designer collection was all about sequin evening wear and sequin fabrics in vibrant emerald green, ruby and gold mix in evening gowns and cocktail dress with the pet couture fashion. As Anthony always says “The pet couture is the FASHION collection and the models gowns are the ESCORTS.”

Anthony revealed the inspirations “Celebration of Life Part 2 was more relaxed and more formal. Everyone does streetwear and I am trying to revive the sensation of dressing up for an occasion.”

There were 42 pieces in the collection including the pet couture.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Anthony Rubio is a fashion designer based in New York City who is known for his unique and avant-garde designs, particularly for his work in designing clothing for dogs. Rubio was born in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn. He started designing clothing for dogs in 2003 and quickly gained a following for his innovative designs, which often incorporate unusual materials and unexpected shapes. Rubio’s designs have been featured in fashion shows, magazines, and on television.

In addition to his work in dog fashion, Rubio also designs clothing for people including bridal wear, evening wear, and ready-to-wear collections. He has been recognized for his contributions to the fashion industry with awards such as the Pet Fashion Designer of the Year Award and the Humanitarian Designer Award.

Rubio is also an advocate for animal welfare and has used his platform to raise awareness about animal adoption and responsible pet ownership. He frequently collaborates with animal rescue organizations and uses his designs to help raise funds for their efforts.