Kyle Rittenhouse to be Sued by Man He Shot During 2020 Kenosha Riots

Memorial site for Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during riots. File photo: Aaron of L.A. Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

KENOSHA, WI – Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who shot three men – two fatally – during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 when he was 17 years old, is being sued by the surviving individual, along with Wisconsin police and officials.

Gaige Grosskreutz, despite testifying under oath during Rittenhouse’s trial that he was only shot by the teen after he pointed his own pistol at him, has filed a lawsuit seeking economic losses, “damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims,” and punitive damages.

The lawsuit also names as defendants the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, five other neighboring counties, police officers, former Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

“Astonishingly, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, their supervising officials and police officers, and law enforcement officers from surrounding communities did not treat Defendant Rittenhouse or any of the other armed individuals patrolling the streets as a threat to the safety of themselves or the citizens they were sworn to protect,” the lawsuit states, which was filed on February 14.

“Instead, the law enforcement Defendants deputized these armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions by letting them patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit,” the lawsuit’s text continues.

Rittenhouse responded to the suit, stating that he is ready to “prove my innocence again.”

A resident of nearby Antioch, Illinois, Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, in addition to shooting and severely wounding Grosskreutz, 27.

The shootings took place on August 25, 2020, during violent protesting and riots in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Rittenhouse, accompanying several other men and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a medical kit, arrived in Kenosha to reportedly guard private property from looters and vandals.

At his trial in November 2021, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of murder and all other charges after he testified that he acted in self-defense, a contention that appeared to be backed up by bystander video.

Grosskreutz had testified during Rittenhouse’s trial that he had chased Rittenhouse and pointed his pistol at him when he was shot; despite this, the new lawsuit argues that Grosskreutz “approached with his hands in the air to try to ease the situation and stop the killing.”