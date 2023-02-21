Op-Ed: “Reverse Woke Act:” Florida Bill Would Require Employers Covering Costs of Trans Surgeries to Cover Reversal Costs

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The “Reverse Woke Act” is aptly named. However, the word ‘regret’ needs to be in the title as well. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, Florida, filed (SB 952), legislation that would require companies that pay for employees to travel to other states for sex transition surgeries to also pay for any future transition reversal surgeries from regretful or harmed individuals.

“Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender affirming surgeries in other states, such as California because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions,” Ingoglia said in a press release.

At least 27 companies have pledged to pay for travel and transitioning surgeries for Floridians in other states, the press release said. Employees denied coverage for reverse procedures may sue employers, or former employers, for damages, the bill states.

“Floridians should not be used as political pawns to advance a leftist agenda for the Governor of California. If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them,” Ingoglia said.

Ingoglia is using logic against Gov. of California Gavin Newsom and the other radical politicians. Albeit, Newsome could care less about the harm caused to transitioning human beings as long as he follows the agenda of atrocity from his maniac mentor, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum.

“An employee who received gender dysphoria treatment through coverage provided by an employer is entitled to full coverage by that employer of the total costs associated with treatment that reverses gender dysphoria treatment if the employee later determines that the gender dysphoria treatment was not appropriate for him or her and wants to reverse the treatment, regardless of whether the person is currently employed by that same employer at the time of such determination,” the bill said.

Florida adopted rules last August preventing Medicaid coverage and in November, the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to disallow gender-affirming surgery (aka mutilation) or treatment for adolescents (aka puberty blockers).

“Florida is where Woke goes to die.” –Gov. DeSantis