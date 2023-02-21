Op-Ed: Florida’s Medical Freedom March Planned at Capitol in Tallahassee Next Month

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Freedom Keepers United operates in over 18 countries and 48 U.S. states. Florida is divided into 6 regions. File photo: Drazen Zigic, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Our team of relentless warriors is on a mission. That mission is to protect the freedoms of our bodies and our children’s bodies and educate the masses on the truth.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Get your shoes ready to march inside the Capital. Stand up for freedom. Speak out for health. People from across the state of Florida are preparing to march at Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee on March 7, 2023, to voice support for SB 222 / HB 305 – proposed bills intended to make medical freedom permanent and block loopholes in the COVID agenda, as noted in The Florida Standard.

Read about the bill legislation here.

The event is being organized by Health Freedom Florida and FL Freedom Keepers, two grassroots groups “dedicated to growing the medical freedom movement.” Organizers are also providing bus transportation from strategic locations in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Naples for attendees who register.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Our bodily autonomy is the right to self-governance over one’s own body without external influence or coercion. This group works to retain and secure individual and parental health freedom and, their right to freedom of medical choice on behalf of Florida residents in a goal to preserve body autonomy.” –Health Freedom Florida

Let’s March people! Show up or stick your arm out because florida protections end in June. If we don’t get into Tallahassee and make sure they pass “The Protection of Medical Freedom Act” we will be back at square one like NY and CA. #florida pic.twitter.com/fxArHQUXxt — Charlie Brown 6% (@Movanhook) February 20, 2023

“Florida Freedom Keepers is a state-wide, grassroots organization dedicated to growing the medical freedom movement by informing, educating, uniting, and empowering a strong activist community about constitutional rights, religious freedoms, informed consent, vaccine injury, and standing against unjust medical mandates.” –Florida Freedom Keepers

Freedom Keepers United operates in over 18 countries and 48 U.S. states. Florida is divided into 6 regions.

“Our goal is to get people to understand that our power in our numbers is important, but our power in directly communicating to legislators just how critical this bill is for all Floridians is even more important,” Van Hoek tells The Florida Standard.

“When Florida passes this bill, it will draw attention on a global scale and will give other states hope and give other countries hope – a way forward outside of tyrannical government overreach and forced mandates,” Van Hoek added.

“Florida is where woke goes to die.” –Gov. Ron DeSantis