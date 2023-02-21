Multiple Groups Challenge Biden Admin’s Plans to Allow Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





28 groups – made up of lawyers, sex experts, parents, civil rights groups and education officials – sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday, saying that the upcoming changes to Title IX represent “unfair” and “illegal” treatment to biological females who wish to compete in school sports. File photo: Yurakrasil, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple organizations have petitioned the Biden Administration to reconsider its plans to allow transgender, male-to-female athletes to participate in sports with biological women and to share the same locker rooms before and after sporting events.

Biden’s Education Department proposed changes to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 – which prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance – to include “gender identity.” New regulations that the department will introduce soon will further amend Title IX to allow for trans athletes to participate on women’s sport teams.

In response to this proposed change, 28 groups – made up of lawyers, sex experts, parents, civil rights groups and education officials – sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday, saying that the upcoming changes to Title IX represent “unfair” and “illegal” treatment to biological females who wish to compete in school sports.

“The Department does not have the legal authority to issue regulations that would subvert rather than fulfill the requirements of Title IX by permitting or requiring biological males who identify as females to compete in sex-separated women’s sports and to use the intimate facilities and shared spaces of female students,” the letter reads. “We anticipate that the coming rulemaking on athletics will similarly conflate gender identity with Title IX’s sex-based protections and degrade those very protections.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The signees of the letter included the Heritage Foundation, Heritage Action for America, Ethics and Public Policy Center, SAVE, Independent Women’s Law Center, Child and Parental Rights Campaign, Texas Eagle Forum, Family Policy Alliance, No Left Turn in Education, Southeastern Legal Foundation, American Civil Rights Project, Parents Defending Education and more.

Prior to the President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month, NCAA swimmer and All-American athlete, Riley Gaines, was highly critical of his admin’s efforts to include trans athletes in women’s sports, saying that they possess unfair advantages that will enable them to take opportunities away from female competitors.