SocietySportsU.S. News

Multiple Groups Challenge Biden Admin’s Plans to Allow Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

transgender
28 groups – made up of lawyers, sex experts, parents, civil rights groups and education officials – sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday, saying that the upcoming changes to Title IX represent “unfair” and “illegal” treatment to biological females who wish to compete in school sports. File photo: Yurakrasil, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple organizations have petitioned the Biden Administration to reconsider its plans to allow transgender, male-to-female athletes to participate in sports with biological women and to share the same locker rooms before and after sporting events. 

Biden’s Education Department proposed changes to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 – which prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance – to include “gender identity.” New regulations that the department will introduce soon will further amend Title IX to allow for trans athletes to participate on women’s sport teams. 

In response to this proposed change, 28 groups – made up of lawyers, sex experts, parents, civil rights groups and education officials – sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday, saying that the upcoming changes to Title IX represent “unfair” and “illegal” treatment to biological females who wish to compete in school sports. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“The Department does not have the legal authority to issue regulations that would subvert rather than fulfill the requirements of Title IX by permitting or requiring biological males who identify as females to compete in sex-separated women’s sports and to use the intimate facilities and shared spaces of female students,” the letter reads. “We anticipate that the coming rulemaking on athletics will similarly conflate gender identity with Title IX’s sex-based protections and degrade those very protections.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The signees of the letter included the Heritage Foundation, Heritage Action for America, Ethics and Public Policy Center, SAVE, Independent Women’s Law Center, Child and Parental Rights Campaign, Texas Eagle Forum, Family Policy Alliance, No Left Turn in Education, Southeastern Legal Foundation, American Civil Rights Project, Parents Defending Education and more. 

Prior to the President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month, NCAA swimmer and All-American athlete, Riley Gaines, was highly critical of his admin’s efforts to include trans athletes in women’s sports, saying that they possess unfair advantages that will enable them to take opportunities away from female competitors. 

“I am truthfully intrigued as to how he will address the state of our nation. What is the state of our nation? What’s the condition of it?” she said. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Deep State Susan Rice Unrolling Extreme Marxist…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

District Attorney Drops Gun Enhancement Charge Against Alec…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: “Gang of Twenty-Two” Ohio RINO Republicans In Hot…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,413
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®