Op-Ed: Miami Rep. Salazar’s Bill Condemning Socialism Passes U.S. House 328 to 86 – Please Applaud

Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on the rule of her introduced resolution, H. Con. Res. 9.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Recently, U.S. Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar’s (R-FL) resolution condemning the horrors and failures of socialism, H. Con. Res. 9, passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 328-86.

219 Republicans and 109 Democrats voted yea.

Folks, hold on…86 Democrats would not condemn socialism…really?

“The passage of this resolution is a victory for anyone in the United States who believes in the power of individual liberty over the oppressive statism of socialism,” said Rep. Salazar. “We sent a strong message to the world that socialism has no home in the United States.”

“This Resolution marked the first time House Democrats have had to take a public position on socialism. Sadly, this has exposed that almost half the Democratic Party refuses to denounce socialism.”

Among the 75 Members supporting this policy are: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Virginia Foxx, Thomas Massie, Nicole Malliotakis, Daniel Webster, Jack Bergman, Paul Gosar, Jennifer González-Colón, Matt Gaetz, Ralph Norman, Ronny Jackson, Dan Bishop, Guy Reschenthaler, Wesley Hunt, Dan Newhouse, Jeff Duncan, Michael Waltz, Carlos Gimenez, Mary Miller, Andrew Clyde, Darrell Issa, Mike Johnson, Garret Graves, Chris Stewart, Claudia Tenney, Kat Cammack, French Hill, Tom McClintock, David Joyce, Troy Balderson, Jerry Carl, Doug LaMalfa, Burgess Owens, Elise Stefanik, Troy Nehls, Randy Feenstra, Jake LaTurner, Jim Jordan, Jake Ellzey, John Rutherford, William Timmons, Bill Posey, Tony Gonzales, David Kustoff, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Richard Hudson, Robert Aderholt, Robert Wittman, Vern Buchanan, John Moolenaar, Stephanie Bice, Pete Sessions, Russell Fry, Lance Gooden, Nathaniel Moran, Steve Womack, Mark Amodei, Gus Bilirakis, Mike Gallagher, Roger Williams, Ken Calvert, Randy Weber, Andrew Ogles, Michelle Fischbach, Dr. Michael Burgess, Lisa McClain, Mario Diaz-Balart, Morgan Luttrell, Ken Buck, Barry Moore, Jim Baird, Keith Self, Mike Bost, and Michael Guest.

Applaud the 75 supportive patriots. “We the People.”

Rep. Salazar’s full remarks on the floor of the House.

Excerpts:

“Why am I bringing this resolution to the floor of the United States House of Representatives? Because young people in America are being brainwashed by the news media and Academia into believing that socialism is an economic model for the greater good of all Americans.”

“Here is the proof. Almost 40 percent of gen Z and Millennials think the Communist Manifesto written by Carl Marx, the father of Marxism, is a better defense of freedom and equality than the Declaration of Independence written by Thomas Jefferson…”

Salazar discussed the Democratic Socialists of American organization and how it has influenced “neo-Marxism” among Democrats.

Folks, if you want to feel gloomy, go peruse the website listed above, and see pics of mislead, misguided, and manipulated young people praising Democratic socialism as the answer to every problem.

She spoke with passion and heartache about the Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who “fled” and “escaped” the “despicable horrors” of socialism ideology –and about the people that didn’t escape.

“Every socialist is a dictator in disguise,” said Salazar. And that includes Democratic socialists.

Read the Resolution text HERE.

Excerpts:

Denouncing the horrors of socialism. Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships;

Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide;

Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicola´s Maduro;

Her resolution is a condensed history lesson about socialism ideology and the slippery slope into communism and Marxism.

Salazar’s resolution concludes: Whereas the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed: Now, therefore, be it 1 Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate 2 concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its 3 forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies, 4 in the United States of America.

My hope would be that the younger generations would read and absorb Salazar’s bill and listen to her courageous speech. Furthermore, my yearning is for the scales of socialism to be lifted off the eyes of the radical Democrats, and for freedom to once again be in the forefront in our great land of liberty.

Kudos for Rep. Salazar’s boldness in defending our U.S. Constitution and our U.S. Republic in the D.C. swamp arena. How proud the citizens in Miami must be.