Op-Ed: In Florida More Than 200 Arrested In Human Sex Trafficking Ring – Most of Victims From Southern Border

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd talks about a week-long human trafficking bust that led to more than 200 arrests and the rescue of 24 potential victims. Image credit: Fox 13 Tampa Bay / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I breathe a sign of relief whenever child predators are arrested. And then I pray for the victims. A multiagency operation led to the arrest of more than 200 people allegedly engaging in human trafficking in Polk County, Florida. More than half of the victims were smuggled into the U.S. illegally through the southern border, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, as reported in an article in The Center Square.

Of the 24 victims identified as being trafficked, “14 of these females are illegally in this country,” Judd said. “Did you hear that? Did you hear clearly what I said?”

He noted, “Fourteen of them are here illegally in the country. To me the bombshell is 13 of them are Cuban, one is Mexican, all of them came to us through the southern border.”

Sheriff Judd continued, “Yes, there’s a crisis at the border. Wake up. Somebody in Washington with more than five brain cells needs to listen to this. Maybe asking them to have five brains cells is too many. Let’s shoot for three brain cells.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



How beyond frustrating for law enforcement that truly do serve the people.

About the victims, Judd said, “They were paying off their transportation debt, being smuggled into the United States to have sex,” he said. “Their family was being threatened if they didn’t come here and do what they were supposed to, to pay off the debts.”

The pain and suffering of these human beings is a Joe Biden border (aka Deep State) atrocity, and their hearts are blackened while their hands are stained red.

“Human traffickers are forcing ladies across this border to commit sex so they can indenture them, and yet we don’t do what we need to do,” Judd said, comparing the Biden administration’s actions to a home flooding from a leaking pipe. The federal government claims to be mopping the floor, he said, but “at the same time the pipe’s still pumping more water” onto it.

“The first thing you do” to stop a leaking pipe from flooding a home, he said, is to “find the source and turn the valve off. And then you mop up and fix the problem.”

I agree with Sheriff Judd, but it’s apparent the Deep State regime is following the open borders agenda of wanna-be New World Order dictator George Soros – a private citizens that holds no public office.

Judd said, “Not only did we arrest more suspects during this single operation than we have ever arrested before, we identified 24 human trafficking victims – the highest number of victims we’ve ever rescued during one of these investigations.”

Officers involved in the operation also seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as firearms, as reported in an article by the Political Insider.

Those arrested were between the ages of 19 and 68. In total, those arrested were charged with 68 total felony and 308 misdemeanor counts.

The Center Square listed the agencies involved in the operation:

Participating in the operation were detectives from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the police departments of Auburndale, Winter Haven, Haines City, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Davenport and Bartow. The Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas, and the Florida Department of Children and Families were also involved. Several organizations provided assistance to victims, including One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice, Selah Freedom, and the Children’s Home Society Child Advocacy Center.

Kudos to law enforcement, the state agencies, and the caring people behind the scenes.