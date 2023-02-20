Op-Ed: Deep State Susan Rice Unrolling Extreme Marxist Regulations Under Guise of ‘Equity’

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Susan Rice at the Maternal Health Call to Action Summit in 2021. Image: White House Communications Agency.

“Modern tyranny is terror management. When the terrorist attack comes, remember that authoritarians exploit such events in order to consolidate power. The sudden disaster that requires the end of checks and balances, the dissolution of opposition parties, the suspension of freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial, and so on, is the oldest trick in the Hitlerian book. Do not fall for it.” –Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The New World Order (aka George Soros, Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, King Charles, António Guterres, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill and Hillary Clintons, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, plus a longer list of megalomaniac minions) has given Susan Rice the green light to begin the implementation of their Marxist agenda in the USA.

Folks, the New World Order, the World Economic Forum, and the Great Reset are one in the same – a totalitarian global Marxist regime.

Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia aren’t quite onboard with Schwab’s Great Reset revolution – they’re still duking it out over who gets the top spot on the ladder. You know how competitive those boys are.

The Luciferins behind the curtain probably dusted off the ages-old Marxist takeover blueprint at the recent World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland. And then they trotted to the basement to frolic to a Madonna devil-worshipping song and to perform a few Satanic rituals.

Anyway, let’s do a brief review on Susan Rice. She previously served as Obama’s U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and National Security Advisor from 2009-2017.

Fox News reported that Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence under President Trump, said in an interview with CPAC that he believes Susan Rice has assumed the role of a “shadow president.”

Albeit, the grand puppet master pulled on creepy Joe Biden’s strings and he announced the

“White House Steering Committee on Equity” in which Rice will have sweeping powers to transform the federal government with a focus on “racial equity.”

In other words, critical race theory on steroids. The racial war the autocrats pushed for didn’t manifest in America, but try and try again.

Rice will oversee the “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.” Ruling Rice is the chosen ‘Queen of Marxism.’

I’m sure that long title comes with a hefty raise. An increased salary for further erosion of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Our own taxes are funding a Marxist coup.

American First Legal (AFL) stated Biden ordered a radical, racist, and fundamentally anti-American overhaul of every federal function under the guise of “equity” without any congressional authorization.

Oh, business as usual for the Biden – Obama cabal.

President of AFL Stephen Miller said in a statement: “With the stroke of a pen, Biden has transformed the entire federal government into a DEI cult — putting equity czars inside virtually every single agency of the executive branch and subordinating every department to the Marxist equity agenda. Every previous law and regulation must now be reinterpreted to ensure racial and gender equity: in other words, to achieve a predetermined racial or gender identity outcome even if it requires ruthless discrimination against American citizens.”

The Executive Order instructs agency heads to establish an “Agency Equity Team” within the next thirty days.

What’s the rush? Is the Deep State afraid all the scandals will prompt a Biden impeachment? The Twitter files scandal; the laptop scandal; the files found in Biden’s garage scandal; the border crisis scandal; the Pfizer vaccine scandal, and the list goes on and on and on…

“Through the Center for Legal Equality, AFL will fight tirelessly against Biden’s “Equity” agenda and this Executive Order. In the coming weeks and months, AFL will be launching multiple investigations, taking legal action when appropriate, and pursuing a number of other measures that will protect our laws, our Constitution, and the individual rights and dignity of every American. All people of good will must stand together against this radical, racist, and deeply anti-American effort to divide our citizens.” (bold emphasis mine)

“In every age it has been the tyrant, the oppressor and the exploiter who has wrapped himself in the cloak of patriotism, or religion, or both to deceive and overawe the People.” –Eugene Victor Debs

Patriots, unite. And remember, our powerful God sets on the throne.