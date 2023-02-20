HealthScienceSociety

New Study Finds “Natural Immunity” from Previous COVID Cases Provides Comparable Protection to Vaccines

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

In Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, nearly 67% of residents 16 and older have had at least one dose as of Wednesday, compared with about 43% in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. Statewide, about 58% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.
Infection by the original strain of COVID-19 – as well as the alpha, beta and delta variants – yielded the most protection from reinfection, which remained at over 78 percent effective 40 weeks later.  Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY – “Natural immunity” granted by previous COVID-19 cases can provide protection that is comparable to Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccines, according to a new study that was released last week. 

The study, entitled “Past SARS-CoV-2 infection protection against re-infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” was conducted by a group of researchers that make up the COVID-19 Forecasting Team, and was published in The Lancet on February 16. 

Researchers analyzed a total of 65 studies across 19 countries. 

Infection by the original strain of COVID-19 – as well as the alpha, beta and delta variants – yielded the most protection from reinfection, which remained at over 78 percent effective 40 weeks later. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

However, the protection granted by “natural immunity” was less robust against the omicron BA.1 variant, which dropped to 36.1 percent effectiveness 40 weeks after infection. 

Protection against severe cases of COVID-19 that could result in hospitalization or death also enjoyed enhanced protection – even against omicron variants – of 78 percent or more 40 weeks later. 

The level of protection did decline over time, however, with effectiveness dropping the fastest against the omicron variant. 

The study indicates that “natural immunity” granted by previous COVID infection offers comparable protection to two doses of mRNA vaccines. 

“This finding also has important implications for the design of policies that restrict access to travel or venues or require vaccination for workers,” the study says. “It supports the idea that those with a documented infection should be treated similarly to those who have been fully vaccinated with high-quality vaccines.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: “Why Are There So Many Naked People?” Girl Scout Asks…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Florida, South Dakota, Utah Bans Chemical/Surgical…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: JD Vance Finds Chemicals in Creek After Train…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,387
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®