Op-Ed: 80% of Kids Grow Out of Gender Dysphoria – Pediatric Psychiatrists & Research Outcomes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex. File photo: Motortion Films, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Gender dysphoria (GD) of childhood describes a psychological condition in which children experience a marked incongruence between their experienced gender and the gender associated with their biological sex,” purports the American College of Pediatricians.

The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

Twin studies verify no one is born “trapped in the body of the wrong sex.” Some brain studies have suggested that some individuals are born with a transgendered brain. But these studies are seriously flawed and “prove no such thing.” There is no basis in science for this assumption.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Related: “Littman L. Rapid-onset gender dysphoria in adolescents and young adults: A study of parental reports.” PLOS one.

Gender-Affirming Care

“Gender-affirming care” is based on the dangerous premise that any child who has distress that he or she thinks is related to their sex should automatically be treated with social transition to the sex of their choice followed by hormonal interventions and then possibly surgery to remove healthy body parts. Underlying mental health problems are usually not addressed.

In a press release, Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

Dr. Goldfarb notes that so-called “gender-affirming care” ignores the impossibility of informed consent for the child: “The procedures themselves can lead to physical impairment, including a lack of bone strength and brain maturation, and the loss of fertility. ‘Gender transitioning’ prior to maturation can lead to sexual dysfunction, including atrophy and necrosis of genital tissue, chronic pain, incontinence, and the inability to orgasm.”

Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology

A Jan. 16 report by Do No Harm showed that the United States is the “most permissive country” for legal, medical gender transition of children.

“The American people need to understand how radical the United States has become regarding gender ideology,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, board chair of Do No Harm, told The Epoch Times in a previous report. “Our study documents the concerns expressed by many European nations about caring for children with gender dysphoria. We show how the concept of ‘gender-affirming care’ in the United States is harming many children.”

In addition, Do No Harm is providing model legislation, “The JUST FACTs Act” (The JUSTICE for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act) to legislators in multiple states who want help navigating this challenging issue.

Finally, Do No Harm has engaged a number of well-respected senior fellows, including physicians, parents, patients, and detransitioner Chloe Cole, to share their medical expertise and personal experiences dealing with gender ideology through testimony and public presentations.

Missouri Whistleblower

The Missouri whistleblower’s story is eye-opening, astounding, and chilling:

I am a 42-year-old St. Louis native, a queer woman, and politically to the left of Bernie Sanders… [It] led me to a job in 2018 as a case manager at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

I left the clinic in November of last year because I could no longer participate in what was happening there…Instead, we are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care… and what is happening to them is morally and medically appalling.

To begin transitioning, the girls needed a letter of support from a therapist—usually one we recommended—who they had to see only once or twice for the green light. To make it more efficient for the therapists, we offered them a template for how to write a letter in support of transition. The next stop was a single visit to the endocrinologist for a testosterone prescription.

That’s all it took.

But after working at the center, I came to believe that teenagers are simply not capable of fully grasping what it means to make the decision to become infertile while still a minor.

Hopefully, more whistleblowers will come forth to expose alleged malpractice and harmful treatments perpetrated on minors.

Interview with Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, chief psychiatrist at Tampere University’s department of adolescent psychiatry, said she has come across hundreds of young people who were struggling with their gender experience. She noted that some children will strongly identify with the opposite gender at some point in their lives.

In adolescence, the construction of identity is incomplete. Adults should not start to strengthen or curb identity experiments that are part of growing up, says Riittkerttu Kaltiala, Professor of youth psychiatry.

“The young person tries out different identities and is prone to suggestion. In one situation, he feels he is one. And in another, another. It’s normal in adolescence,” she said.

Exposing Suicide Disinformation

Gender ideology activists, educators, members of medical and mental health professions, and LGBTQ organizations that promote gender transition among children often argue that these children have a higher risk of suicide and thus need support for transition, including puberty blockers and/or surgery to remove health organs.

However, Kaltiala dismisses these claims as “purposeful disinformation,” while adding that it would be “irresponsible to spread” them.

“Mentally healthy young people who experience their gender in a way that differs from their biological body are not automatically suicidal.”

A study from Finland found that the mental health of several minors who had received hormonal treatments deteriorated following the medical intervention, Helsingin Sanomat reported.

“Therefore, it is not justified to tell the parents of young people experiencing transgenderism that the young person is at risk of suicide without corrective treatment and that the danger can be countered with gender reassignment treatment,” Kaltiala stated.

“The Suicide Myth: A Twisted Scare Tactic Subverting Medical Standards,” an article by detransitioner Cat Cattinson on the Partners for Ethical Care website, exposed this deceptive practice by radical medical and mental health professionals. She explains the flawed studies used by transition advocates as they try to ‘prove’ suicide statistics.

Intimidation by Radical Trans Activists

The radical gender ideology cult movement is a well-oiled militant machine that has spread poisonous propaganda around the globe.

The following example is an excerpt from the American College of Pediatrics website:

Dr. Kenneth Zucker, long acknowledged as a foremost authority on gender identity issues in children, has also been a lifelong advocate for gay and transgender rights. However, much to the consternation of adult transgender activists, Zucker believes that gender-dysphoric pre-pubertal children are best served by helping them align their gender identity with their anatomic sex. This view ultimately cost him his 30-year directorship of the Child Youth and Family Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.

The cult leaders of the transgender regime rejects, discredits, or fires both colleagues and opponents that disagree with their unscientific gender identity theory. Follow the sexual politics trail of money and power.

Excerpt from child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman’s website about the militant gender identity movement:

My profession captured.

My colleagues spineless.

Educators corrupted.

Children sacrificed.

Families destroyed.

Civilization dismantled.

Resources:

A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version #1 by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.” 126-page guide:

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

My question: Why are college educators, teachers, school counselors, doctors, nurses, hospital administers, child psychologists, child social workers, and child therapists ignoring or denying research outcomes? Not standing up to defend, protect, and save children shows they are complicit.

Children’s rights are human rights. And no child is born in the wrong body.