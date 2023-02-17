CrimeLocalSociety

Medly Police Charge Man With Burglary, Petit Theft, Grand Theft of Motor Vehicles

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz
According to authorities, Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 24, admitted to entering both properties, taking the drinks, and stealing the BMW. Rodriguez Ruiz was found with a Maserati key and said he was staying at a nearby motel.

MEDLEY, FL – On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Medley Police Officers responded to 7642 NW 68th Court in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The subject, who was later identified as Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 24, was seen on a Ring camera entering a victim’s property. The video showed Rodriguez Ruiz opening the driver door of a BMW 328I, getting in the vehicle, and leaving the area.

Detectives were able to obtain more video footage from the area that showed Rodriguez Ruiz entering another property on Saturday, February 11, 2023, and taking soft drinks from an outside refrigerator. On Monday, February 13, 2023, the BMW was located and recovered by Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

A Be On A Look Out (BOLO) was placed for Rodriguez Ruiz. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Medley Police Officers located Rodriguez Ruiz and approached him as he was walking on NW 74th Street towards
Okeechobee Road. Rodriguez Ruiz was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities, Rodriguez Ruiz admitted to entering both properties, taking the drinks, and stealing the BMW. Rodriguez Ruiz was found with a Maserati key and said he was staying at a nearby motel. Further investigation conducted by officers revealed a stolen Maserati which was located in a nearby motel parking lot. Fort Lauderdale Police was notified of the recovery.

Rodriguez Ruiz was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of petit theft. Medley Police encourage the community to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

