Medly Police Charge Man With Burglary, Petit Theft, Grand Theft of Motor Vehicles

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 24, admitted to entering both properties, taking the drinks, and stealing the BMW. Rodriguez Ruiz was found with a Maserati key and said he was staying at a nearby motel.

MEDLEY, FL – On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Medley Police Officers responded to 7642 NW 68th Court in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The subject, who was later identified as Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 24, was seen on a Ring camera entering a victim’s property. The video showed Rodriguez Ruiz opening the driver door of a BMW 328I, getting in the vehicle, and leaving the area.

Detectives were able to obtain more video footage from the area that showed Rodriguez Ruiz entering another property on Saturday, February 11, 2023, and taking soft drinks from an outside refrigerator. On Monday, February 13, 2023, the BMW was located and recovered by Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

A Be On A Look Out (BOLO) was placed for Rodriguez Ruiz. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Medley Police Officers located Rodriguez Ruiz and approached him as he was walking on NW 74th Street towards

Okeechobee Road. Rodriguez Ruiz was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities, Rodriguez Ruiz admitted to entering both properties, taking the drinks, and stealing the BMW. Rodriguez Ruiz was found with a Maserati key and said he was staying at a nearby motel. Further investigation conducted by officers revealed a stolen Maserati which was located in a nearby motel parking lot. Fort Lauderdale Police was notified of the recovery.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Rodriguez Ruiz was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of petit theft. Medley Police encourage the community to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.