Biden Storms Out of Press Conference After “Impolite” Press Asks About Family’s Business Dealings in China

Following a seven-minute address on the Chinese balloon – as well as three other unidentified objects that have been shot down by the U.S. recently that may or may not also be Chinese surveillance devices – Biden was asked by a reporter about his relationship with China.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden angrily stomped out of a press conference on Thursday afternoon after he was pressed by reporters on his family’s business dealing in China and they had “compromised” his ability to deal with the Eastern Asian country.

Biden has recently faced criticism from Republicans that his family’s financial ties to China have resulted in the President being unable to properly address numerous issues with the country, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of fentanyl to a surveillance balloon that violated U.S. airspace earlier this month.

“Is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family’s business relationships in China, President Biden?” a reporter for the New York Post asked, followed by several other reporters in the room shouting the same question.

“Give me a break, man,” Biden said, giving an annoyed laugh.

Biden complained that the reporters who cover him should be "more polite people," and then refused to answer questions at the end of a press conference. | @brittybernstein https://t.co/F4SmCp9fAp — National Review (@NRO) February 17, 2023 BIDEN PRESS CONFERENCE ON UFOS:



Reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relations in China?”



Biden: “Give me a break, man!” Then walks off stage. pic.twitter.com/7fChqW3Xj1 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 17, 2023

However, the line of questioning continued, with several reporters repeating the question; the Post reporter also followed up, asking Biden about his son Hunter’s business ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Does your son still co-own a company with Chinese government entities?” the Post reporter asked.

Biden responded with a “disdainful” hand gesture to the reporter, saying “You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people with you.”

At that point, Biden stormed out of the room.

Reports indicate that the Biden family has had two major business relationships with Chinese companies that have links to the country’s government, including Hunter Biden’s current 10 percent stake in BHR Partners and Joe Biden’s personal involvement in Hunter and brother James Biden’s venture with CEFC China Energy.

Concerning CEFC China Energy, an email recovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop indicated that “big guy” – an alleged nickname for Joe Biden – would get 10 percent of that deal.