Questions Persist Over Biden’s Mental State As President Receives Annual Physical

Although the mental state of the U.S. President won’t be evaluated as part of an exam, it has nonetheless renewed conversation about his competency going into 2023. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – On Thursday morning, Joe Biden reported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical, and although the mental state of the U.S. President won’t be evaluated as part of that exam, it has nonetheless renewed conversation about his competency going into 2023.

Biden, ever media-shy, caught flack for not taking questions from reporters as he departed the White House or when he arrived at Walter Reed; once the physical was complete – Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President’s personal physician, will release a report.

Former White House physician to former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, Dr. Ronny Jackson – who now serves as a GOP congressman for the state of Texas – said that the Biden Admin has not been forthcoming or transparent about Biden’s health, noting that he often spent hours taking questions from reporters following Trump and Obama’s exams.

“Last time it was a press release that had very little information in it. And the physician to the president, Kevin O’Connor, owes it to the country to step up to the plate right now and stand up before the press and answer all the hard questions,” Jackson said. “I had to defend all the information in the physical. That’s not happening anymore.”

Jackson went on to predict that Biden’s health is on the decline, both mentally and physically, and expressed worry about his performance as Commander-in-Chief going forward.

“The objective data is not going to be good. They don’t want to get picked apart because it’s not going to be good,” Jackson said. “They are going to be asked, ‘Did he get a cognitive exam done?’ The answer is going to be no because either they’re not going to do a cognitive exam or they’re going to do one and not let the American people know what the results were.”

Obama’s longtime former personal physician, Dr. David Scheiner, concurred with Jackson, saying that Biden appears to be even older than his advanced age of 80, noting his walking speed; he also claimed that the President could have residual brain damage from aneurysm surgeries he had in 1988.