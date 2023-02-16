Op-Ed: “Transgender Bill of Rights” Attacks Religious Freedom, Speech & More – Sign the Petition

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to Liberty Council located in Florida, Congress introduced a 2022 resolution (H.Res. 1209) called the “Transgender Bill of Rights” that will unleash the most radical, antireligious discrimination America has yet faced. File photo: Pixel-Shot, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Transgender Bill of Rights would make a crucial Supreme Court decision an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, by including the protection of gender identity.

The deceptive Democrats in D.C. continue to twist language by misnaming bills. It’s a part of their devious strategy to fool the populous. But, no amount of perfume covers up the stench of an outhouse.

“One thing about a skunk—once you recognize the markings, you know things are gonna stink.” –Richelle E. Goodrich

According to Liberty Council located in Florida, Congress introduced a 2022 resolution (H.Res. 1209) called the "Transgender Bill of Rights" that will unleash the most radical, antireligious discrimination America has yet faced. In addition to the full panoply of LGBTQ, this resolution also includes abortion. The bill attacks religious freedom, free speech, privacy and women's rights, and includes abortion—all in one resolution.

Let me remind you that gender ideology is a nonscience-based theory without a foundation – it’s fluff. Factional biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics are all denied or ignored. The militant transgender cult movement spews rhetoric out the wazoo.

“If something bad smells in the basement, it will eventually make its way to the attic.” –

Anthony Liccione

H.Res.1209 – Recognizing that it is the duty of the Federal Government to develop and implement a Transgender Bill of Rights to protect and codify the rights of transgender and nonbinary people under the law and ensure their access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security.

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and co-chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force, sponsored the bill in 2022 alongside of Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). The bill has 84 other co-sponsors.

The propaganda puppets are dancing up a storm in the plight to destroy our U.S. Constitution –

while the Deep State puppet master hides in the White House basement pulling their strings. Do they not know they are nothing more than disposal minions to the Great Reset regime in power over the World Economic Forum?

The bill is supported by more than 30 organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, the National Center for Transgender Equality and the National Education Association.

The impact of H.Res.1209 will be widespread—affecting churches; religious colleges and universities; public, private and Christian schools; curriculum; religious and private organizations; employers; employees; individuals; foster care and adoption; shelters; local, state and federal entities; privacy; and women’s rights, purports Liberty Council.

This resolution would do the following:

Force places of worship to either promote LGBTQ activities or face devastating court fees and bankruptcy.

Make abortion a federal right through all nine months of pregnancy, overwriting every state law.

Demand that every medical center and professional medical provider perform abortions and “sex change” surgeries and offer drug prescriptions.

Destroy gender privacy in every locker room, bathroom and shower room outside private homes.

Force all Christian and religious organizations, businesses and schools to hire “transgenders” for leadership roles.

Silence those wanting to be freed from same-sex attractions or behavior and gender confusion.

Enact many other bigoted directives that would effectively criminalize religious freedom in America.

And there are ZERO RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS in this resolution.

The radical LGBTQ and trans activists are demanding special rights by bullying all citizens to swallow their destructive doctrine. They want validation of their gender ideology, which is a mere smoke and mirrors delusion.

Freedom-loving citizens must take a stand by contacting state representatives, organizing prayer meetings, and voting in elections.