Op-Ed: Is Planned Parenthood & CA Gov. Newsom Conspiring for an Infanticide Law? – Sign a Petition to Save Born Alive Babies

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Every year babies are born alive, despite attempted abortions. Some are left to die without the medical care that could save them. Others are killed by abortionists like Kermit Gosnell who was convicted of killing babies born alive after botched abortions. File photo: Morrowlight, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” (Isaiah 5:20, NIV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Evil. That’s what it is. Pure evil. A group of psychopathic megalomaniacs want mothers to be able to end the life of their newborn babies – up to 28 days after birth. How can sane people comprehend such utter evil bestowed upon innocent children?

In 2022, language in a California abortion bill was exposed and of course, the abortion-loving industry denied the allegations.

“Planned Parenthood sponsored a nefarious CA bill allowing babies to be killed up to 28 days after birth. They used the term “perinatal” (which includes up to a month after a baby is born) instead of “prenatal” (before birth), and they thought no one would notice. We CAUGHT them legalizing infanticide,” proclaimed the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The courageous attorney:

Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of ACLJ, one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. Sekulow is an attorney with a passion for protecting religious liberty – freedom – democracy. For nearly a quarter of a century, he’s been on the front lines – working to protect religious and constitutional freedoms in the courts, in Congress, and in the public arena.

Excerpts:

Now other states WILL TRY TO LEGALIZE infanticide too, as they begin their legislative sessions. We’ve been warning you about the absolute horrors these bills would unleash.

We’re taking urgent legal action, filing FOIAs against California Governor Newsom’s first-in-the-nation infanticide law and aggressively fighting on Capitol Hill.

Of course, Gov. Newsom is involved in the war against children, both unborn and born. Peruse his extensive government website on abortion proposals, bills, and laws.

The California Future of Abortion Council, a coalition that Gov. Gavin Newsom established last year, also supports the bill.

“According to the California Family Council, the “perinatal death” language in the bill would exempt mothers who kill their newborn babies from prosecution,” purported a 2022 article at Life News. State Assembly Bill 2223, sponsored by Assembly woman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, is one of eight bills that the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California identified as urgent.

The Born-Alive Act

Sign the Petition: Defeat Infanticide. Save Babies Born Alive.

Every year babies are born alive, despite attempted abortions. Some are left to die without the medical care that could save them. Others are killed by abortionists like Kermit Gosnell who was convicted of killing babies born alive after botched abortions.

In a major step, the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Pelosi could not block it. Now new pro-life bills have just been introduced, and legal deadlines in pro-life cases are looming.

The Born-Alive Act would require doctors to administer lifesaving medical care to any baby who is born, including abortion survivors. As this vital bill goes to the Senate, action is needed by citizens.

A report from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration revealed that in 2022, eight babies were born alive in the state during abortions — double those reported to have been born alive in the state in 2021. In 2020, seven babies were reportedly born alive during abortions in the state. The reports do not indicate if the babies received medical care or how long they lived.

Florida reported that in 2017, eleven infants were born alive following an abortion, and six were born alive in 2018. Florida law includes protections for born-alive babies, as noted on the Heritage Foundation website.

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” (Psalm 139:13-16, ESV)