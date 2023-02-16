Caught on Video: Determined Woman Fights Off Attacker in Apartment Complex Gym

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In a video posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on their Instagram account, Nashali Alma, 24, said that she was working out alone in the gym of the Inwood Park Apartment Complex in Tampa on January 22 when she noticed a man – Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25 – attempting to enter from outside.

A determined Florida woman managed to fight off a deranged man who attacked her while she was in the gym of her apartment complex, with the entire harrowing struggle caught on surveillance video.

In a video posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on their Instagram account, Nashali Alma, 24, said that she was working out alone in the gym of the Inwood Park Apartment Complex in Tampa on January 22 when she noticed a man – Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25 – attempting to enter from outside.

She said that she had seen him in the gym previously, so she thought it would be okay to let him in. Unfortunately, she was proven to be wrong when Thomas-Jones – as seen on video – approached her and attempted to grab her around the waist.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him,” Alma said. “I said, ‘Bro, what the F are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.’ He started chasing me around the bench, and we ended up on the other side of the gym.”

Alma resisted and attempted to run away, but Thomas-Jones proceeded to chase her around the gym and eventually pinned her to the floor, giving the young woman no choice but to attempt to fight her attacker off.

Eventually, Alma managed to free herself and run from the gym to a nearby apartment, where she called 911; deputies responded and, within 24 hours, tracked down Thomas-Jones and placed him under arrest.

“My advice would be to never give up,” Alma said to women who may find themselves in her unfortunate situation. “My parents always told me in life, to never give up on anything and that’s one thing I always kept in my mind when I was fighting him.”

According to court documents, Thomas-Jones is a resident at the same apartment complex where the attack took place, and allegedly admitted to authorities after his arrest that he had assaulted Alma because he intended to have sex with her.