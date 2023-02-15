Op-Ed: Whistleblower Exposes Gender Clinic at St. Louis Children’s Hospital – “I Thought I Was Saving Trans Kids”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex. File photo: Katya Rekina, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “What is happening … is morally and medically appalling,” declared Jamie Reed, who describes herself as a queer “progressive” married to a “trans man.”

In a detailed and lengthy penned article for The Free Press, Jamie Reed, 42, a former case manager at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said she quit in November after four years “because I could no longer participate in what was happening there.”

“I thought I was saving trans kids,” Reed proclaimed.

Excerpts:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Today I am speaking out. I am doing so knowing how toxic the public conversation is around this highly contentious issue—and the ways that my testimony might be misused. I am doing so knowing that I am putting myself at serious personal and professional risk. During the four years I worked at the clinic as a case manager—I was responsible for patient intake and oversight—around a thousand distressed young people came through our doors. The majority of them received hormone prescriptions that can have life-altering consequences—including sterility. Being put on powerful doses of testosterone or estrogen — enough to try to trick your body into mimicking the opposite sex — affects the rest of the body,” she wrote. “I doubt that any parent who’s ever consented to give their kid testosterone (a lifelong treatment) knows that they’re also possibly signing their kid up for blood pressure medication, cholesterol medication, and perhaps sleep apnea and diabetes.” The girls who came to us had many comorbidities: depression, anxiety, ADHD, eating disorders, obesity. Many were diagnosed with autism, or had autism-like symptoms.

Reed discussed the suicide myth on the website of the gender clinic at the St. Luis Children’s Hospital and purported, “There are no reliable studies showing this. Indeed, the experiences of many of the center’s patients prove how false these assertions are.”

Gender Clinic website excerpts:

While we follow these studies for how to treat non-gender conforming patients, we are just now beginning to see the results of studies that follow patients we’ve ushered through the process. Left untreated, gender dysphoria has any number of consequences, from self-harm to suicide. But when you take away the gender dysphoria by allowing a child to be who he or she is, we’re noticing that goes away. Statistics indicate the suicide rate in the transgender community is roughly 40 percent. Can you imagine looking at your child and thinking, based solely on how that child was born, he or she has hardly better than a 50-50 shot? I don’t like those odds as a parent. As a physician, it’s my responsibility to change them.

Children’s Hospital in St. Louis is hosting the first ever kids club for transgender children ages 5 to 12. “Some of the children don’t know their gender and are considered gender neutral…Kids fill out a name tag and use the name they want to be called that night. It may or may not be the name they use at school or with friends…Two of the children agreed to talk on camera about the time they knew they were born in the wrong body. They say they knew something was wrong around age 3 or 4.”

The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

Reed alleges the following:

How little patients understood what they were getting into was illustrated by a call we received at the center in 2020 from a 17-year-old biological female patient who was on testosterone. She said she was bleeding from the vagina. In less than an hour she had soaked through an extra heavy pad, her jeans, and a towel she had wrapped around her waist. The nurse at the center told her to go to the emergency room right away. We found out later this girl had had intercourse, and because testosterone thins the vaginal tissues, her vaginal canal had ripped open. She had to be sedated and given surgery to repair the damage. She wasn’t the only vaginal laceration case we heard about.

Reed concluded: Experiments are supposed to be carefully designed. Hypotheses are supposed to be tested ethically. The doctors I worked alongside at the Transgender Center said frequently about the treatment of our patients: “We are building the plane while we are flying it.” No one should be a passenger on that kind of aircraft.

Click here to read Jamie Reed’s letter to the Missouri AG.

“It is contrary to medical science to use chromosomes, hormones, internal reproductive organs, external genitalia, or secondary sex characteristics, to override gender identity for purposes of classifying someone as male or female.” –Dr. Deanna Adkins, professor at Duke University School of Medicine.

“Across the United States, thousands of youths are lining up for gender-affirming care. But when families decide to take the medical route, they must make decisions about life-altering treatments that have little scientific evidence of their long-term safety and efficacy,” reports a 2022 article in Reuters.

Excerpts from Reuters:

More broadly, no large-scale studies have tracked people who received gender-related medical care as children to determine how many remained satisfied with their treatment as they aged and how many eventually regretted transitioning. The same lack of clarity holds true for the contentious issue of detransitioning, when a patient stops or reverses the transition process. A growing number of gender-care professionals say that in the rush to meet surging demand, too many of their peers are pushing too many families to pursue treatment for their children before they undergo the comprehensive assessments recommended in professional guidelines.

Resources:

In 2020, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Abigail Shrier produced a meltdown in the transgender cult movement? Because it told the truth and cults fear truth. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?” The gender ideology cult specializes in the indoctrination of children.

“Transgender to Transformed: A Story of Transition That Will Truly Set You Free,” by Laura Perry. Like many who feel trapped in the wrong body, Laura “transitioned” to the opposite sex through irreversible surgeries, hormone injections, and a legal name change. Yet, despite her initial elation at living as a male, her new identity failed to bring her the peace and fulfillment she longed for. Realizing that she was living a lie, what was promised to be freedom had instead become a prison cell.

Documentary “Dead Name” – Parents Tell Their Child’s Tragic Transgender Stories.

Exposing the Gender Industry in America is a conference in Texas April 20, 2023. Partners for Ethical Care is bringing together experts from across the world for one night only to share their experiences in the areas of psychology, psychiatry, medicine, pediatrics, ethics, politics, and the law. From the pedestrian to the political, panelists will explain how “gender identity” as a concept was created, how it is being used today, and ways that you can take action to help children grow up healthy.

The world is finally waking up to the harm caused to minors by medications and mutilation surgeries. Citizens are organizing. Podcast hosts are talking. Documentaries are exposing. Detransitioners are speaking out. Organizations are being formed. Books are being published. Elected officials are proposing and passing legislation. The conservative alternative media keeps writing articles. And hopefully more whistleblower’s will speak out on behalf of minors.

“You don’t disfigure 10, 12, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria.” –Florida Governor Ron DeSantis