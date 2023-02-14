Op-Ed: “Would You Rather Have a Dead Daughter or a Living Son?” – Gender Clinic Fearmongering Fallacy Exposed

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In a powerful testimony, detransitioner Chloe Cole spoke out against ‘gender-affirming’ health care. Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son? File photo: YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Gender pseudoscience is being exposed. And courageous Chloe Coe is at the forefront. Cole is a self-described “former trans kid” who de-transitioned after undergoing years of puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15.

“The gender clinic presented my parents with the classic false dichotomy: Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?” Cole said.

Watch Cole on YouTube: In A Powerful Testimony, Detransitioner Chloe Cole Spoke Out Against ‘Gender-Affirming’ Health Care.

“The Suicide Myth: A Twisted Scare Tactic Subverting Medical Standards,” an article by detransitioner Cat Cattinson on the Partners for Ethical Care website, exposed this deceptive practice by radical medical and mental health professionals. She explains the flawed studies used by transition advocates as they try to ‘prove’ suicide statistics.

Cattinson asserts that extraordinary claims require extraordinary scientific evidence to be validated. And she is correct. However, the militant trans activists hide behind their poisonous propaganda and scare tactics to advance their agenda of atrocities.

Cattinson further explains:

Dr. Jack Turban is a San Francisco researcher and transition advocate whose studies have been funded in part by Arbor Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, both manufacturers of puberty blockers. He argues that the existing evidence for “gender affirming care” is sufficient to justify the practice and even goes so far as to allege that any other treatment options, such as exploratory psychotherapy, are harmful “gender identity conversion efforts” which result in adverse mental health outcomes, including suicide.

Now, there’s a glaring conflict of interest. Pfizer funds transgender studies while selling puberty blockers at the time. Hmmm. Follow the Big Pharma money trail.

Moreover, Turban insists that only one road leads to Rome. Another fearmongering tactic used by soldiers of the gender pseudoscience squad. Get to close to their cash cow and they come out mooing and kicking. But, Turban sounds more like a snorting and charging bull.

“Would you rather have a trans son, or a dead daughter?”

This suicide myth assumes only two options: transition or suicide. When faced with the terrifying possibility that their child could take her own life, many parents decide on what appears to be the lesser of two evils: allowing their child’s body to be permanently altered, asserts Cattinson.

‘Do no harm’ is flushed down the toilet as the mob mutilators slice and dice the healthy organs of minors and young adults. Their calamitous claims are not grounded in science, logic, or medical facts. The cult militants use a maniacal mantra in the hopes of silencing all opponents, but their gig is up. Their falsehoods are crumbling as concerned and ethical researchers examine the data.

Hard science doesn’t lie – humans lie.

It is not justified to tell the parents of young people experiencing transgenderism that without corrective treatment the young person is at risk of suicide. These medical and mental health professionals need investigated by state licensure boards.

According to Jay Greene, PhD, in his commentary, “Parents are being misinformed by an activist medical community. Rather than educating parents about gender dysphoria, parents are presented with a binary choice: transition your child or face a high risk of suicide.” (bold emphasis mine)

Excerpts:

This political abuse of science is emerging again on the issue of gender dysphoria in adolescents. The Biden administration and its allies are declaring that if “gender-affirming” care in the form of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is not widely and readily available to trans-identifying children, young people trapped in bodies that do not conform with their declared sex will despair and commit suicide.

Only a handful of studies examine the relationship between cross-sex hormone treatments and suicide risks that compare outcomes for teenagers who received such care to those who sought it but did not receive it. No study uses a causal research design, such as a randomized controlled trial, which is typically required for approving drugs. Instead, many of these studies compare minors who received interventions to those who were unable to get them and find lower rates of contemplating suicide.

In another report for the Heritage Foundation, Greene wrote a detailed and lengthy article

for the argument that lowering legal barriers to make it easier for minors to undergo cross-sex medical interventions without parental consent does not reduce suicide rates—in fact, it likely leads to higher rates of suicide among young people in states that adopt these changes.

The Invention of Transgender Children by Partners for Ethical Care: It’s a common misconception that children are given a thorough medical and psychological assessment before drastic medical interventions take place. However, this is untrue. Children are routinely diagnosed as transgender on their first visit to a healthcare provider.” The gender industry refers to this as “affirmative care.”

Parents, whose intuition to keep their children’s bodies safe from harm, are labeled “unsupportive,” “toxic,” and “transphobic,” and are bullied into suppressing their feelings, concerns, and doubts.

People who question the gender industry’s demands for “affirmation only” have:​​​

been told their children will commit suicide if not permitted to transition

lost custody of their own children

had their minor children emancipated by a court

lost their jobs

been doxed

been threatened with physical violence

Folks, what’s described above is bullying, intimidation, retaliation, and abuse of power.

Children struggling with identity issues and gender dysphoria should be treated with compassion but also protected from unethical medical interventions that ignore underlying causes, impede natural maturation, and reject long-term health and well-being.

In conclusion, there is no rigorous scientific evidence substantiating the suicide claim for gender dysphoria. Any child experiencing suicide ideation needs effective psychological treatment.

Resources:

126-page guide: “A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version #1” by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.”

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know.” Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

Video: The Transgender Revolution in the Classroom: What Parents Need to Know. Transgender ideology is flooding public school classrooms. What does this mean for our children? And what can parents do? This webinar from the Ethics and Public Policy Center equips parents with the knowledge and insights they need to recognize and resist the promotion of transgender ideology in public schools—and to protect their children from the transgender revolution.

“Inventing Transgender Children and Young People,” is a book edited by Dr. Michele Moore and Dr. Heather Brunskell-Evans, university professors who are British specialists on the impact of gender policies on children. It’s a book about children who feel a ‘gender identity’ which is opposite to their biological sex.

Generation Indoctrination podcast “Inside the Transgender Battle.” In this five-part investigative podcast series, the host takes listeners through heartbreaking stories, expert opinions, and bewildered academics’ experiences as these individuals push back on the narratives being perpetuated and targeted at young hearts and minds.

Book: “Transgender to Transformed: A Story of Transition That Will Truly Set You Free,” by Laura Perry.

Children’s rights are human rights. Parent’s rights are human rights. And no child is born in the wrong body.

“A systematic and intentional brainwashing has been undertaken upon our children and our society, for the purpose of political and financial gain.” –Maria Keffler