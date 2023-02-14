Op-Ed: Tucking Can Be Self-Harm 101 for Trans Adolescent Males

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A Transgender or gay person holds up “BIGOTS CAN SUCK MY TUCK” sign while marching at Toronto Pride Parade. File photo: Shawn Goldberg, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“No child is born in the wrong body, their bodies are just fine; it’s their emotional lives that need healing.” –Miriam Grossman, M.D.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – While biological females identifying as male bind their breasts – biological males identifying as female tuck their genitals. And both are unsafe practices to growing bodies. Transgenderism doesn’t make sense because it’s not sensible.

Envision an adolescent boy going through puberty and learning to tuck while experiencing frustration, discomfort, and pain as he hides his genitals because of confusion, embarrassment, and body rejection. It’s not natural for the penis to be tucked – that’s why pain occurs. Once again, it’s common sense that a biological male is born as a male. Tucking is not natural to a male physique.

However, due to a lack of studies on the practice of tucking, the long-term outcomes on health are unknown. The short-time signs and symptoms are mostly anecdotal narratives.

The reason for a paucity of research on transgender issues is due to the fear of being called out as transphobic in universities. Huh? That is bizarre.

Question: What are the gender ideology cult movement members afraid they’ll find?

Answer: Truth.

Apparently, the radical trans cultists would rather play Russian roulette with the health of males that transition rather than risk the results of negative study outcomes. That is unethical to say the least. Putting a movement ahead of the health of adolescent males is criminal from my personal and professional viewpoint. Albeit, that fact alone exposes the gender identity movement as devious and deranged.

Perhaps the reason the mob of maniacs doesn’t care about tucking-related health problems is because they promote, support, and celebrate barbaric castration.

Who is funding the transgender movement? asks journalist Jennifer Bilek at The Federalist.

“I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations.”

Now, why would these powerful moguls pour so much money into nonscience-based gender ideology? At the same time the Woke cancel culture is demonizing White males – they are gladly accepting their financial gifts – hypocrites.

A 2018 article in The Guardian aired the concerns of 54 academics who proclaimed “It is not transphobic to investigate this area from a range of critical perspectives…”

So, what’s stopping researchers at medical universities from conducting the research studies? Lack of funding or kowtowing. Did wealthy George Soros run out of currency?

What is tucking?

Male genital tucking involves compressing male genitals into the groin or up between the legs to produce a flat appearance – in some cases actually pushing the testicles up the inguinal canal into the body. Everything is then secured in place with tape, tight underwear, or a gaff.

What is a gaff? I didn’t know either because I am a biological female. So, I looked it up. A gaff is a pair of compression underwear and can be worn with or without a tuck. Who knew?

The testicles hang outside of the body in the scrotum because of temperature. Producing sperm and the hormone testosterone requires the testicles maintain a lower body temperature. Does tucking cause infertility? Again, studies are lacking.

Cons of tucking:

Could cause pain and discomfort throughout the day.

Daily use and sweat build up could lead to odor.

Possible injury to skin if utilizing tape.

A time consuming process.

Could make it difficult to find the time and space to use the restroom and re-tape.

Need to constantly shave in order to minimize pain when taking off tape.

Many do not tuck into the inguinal canal because it may be uncomfortable, and extremely painful, over a period of time.

Some risks that may occur from tucking are urinary trauma, infections, testicular complaints, chafing as discussed on the Healthline website. “Avoid damaging tissue and muscle by never forcing or pulling hard on any part of the genitals while trying to tuck. Take breaks from tucking to prevent stress on the body.”

Testicular torsion via tucking is when the cord that supplies blood to the testicles gets twisted so the blood supply is cut off. This requires emergency surgery. Again, a lack of studies on trans males and the practice of tucking is an issue.

One study revealed multiple adverse effects including itching, rash, testicular pain, penile pain, and skin infections.

Another study published in Transgender Health explored health effects on tucking with 79 biological males that identified as female. Half reported itching, rash and testicular pain.

“Much more research is needed on the physical effects of tucking, especially with regard to the very serious matter of testicular cancer. But in a climate where research on any topic that does not promote the approved narrative is actively discouraged, it seems unlikely that this will occur,” noted an article on the Genspect website.

Heterosexual, homosexual, and bisexual male drag queens (aka biological males that wear thongs, pasties, and fake-up makeup to entertain with lip-syncing) have limited tucking, but transsexual males with gender dysphoria increase their tucking time.

Gender identity is akin to an upside down world because biology of the sexes does not change. Thinking or feeling like you are a unicorn does not make you a unicorn. Calling yourself a unicorn does not make you a unicorn. Gluing a horn to your human forehead will not make you a unicorn – just not possible. But the upside down trans world will gladly affirm that you are a unicorn. Trans adolescent males hear a lie – believe a lie – and live a lie.

TRIGGER WARNING. ⚠️ This is the most upsetting thing you will see all weekend. pic.twitter.com/eVLPZ3J3RI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 14, 2023

Albeit, penises were never meant to be stuffed, tucked, and taped.

I want trans people to hear the truth – believe the truth – and live the truth. The truth is that no child is born in the wrong body. And every human body lives in an amazing skin and bones container that carries around the mind, heart, soul, and spirit.

It’s sad to think that adolescent males are hiding parts of their amazing bodies out of confusion, shame, and rejection. And it’s horrific that radical adult activists encourage a self-harming practice to advance their own agenda of gender ideology hokum.

Resource:

Gays Against Groomers, a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of LGBTQ.

“Throughout our country, atrocities are taking place in doctor’s offices and hospital operating rooms. Physically healthy children and adolescents are being permanently disfigured and sometimes sterilized. Those youth have announced they’re transgender, and we—their parents, teachers, therapists, and doctors—are supposed to at once agree with their self-diagnosis and take a back seat as they make the most consequential decision of their lives: to alter their bodies in order to, we are told, “align” them with their minds.” –Miriam Grossman, M.D.