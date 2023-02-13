U-Haul Driver Rampage in NYC Was “Not An Accident” Police Confirm; Suspect Ran Over Multiple Pedestrians

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The incident took place in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, authorities say, and so far there are three injured pedestrians, although their exact conditions are unknown, according to city Councilman Justin Brannan. File photo: Rabanser, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A U-Haul moving truck driving suspect reportedly went on a “rampage” in New York City on Monday morning, running over multiple pedestrians in what police have confirmed was “not an accident.”

The incident took place in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, authorities say, and so far there are three injured pedestrians, although their exact conditions – as well as the motivations of the suspect – are currently unknown, according to city Councilman Justin Brannan.

“Several people were hit and badly injured,” he said. “We have no idea of motives at this time, but this wasn’t an accident.”

Monday morning, the suspect driving the U-Haul truck left the roadway in Bay Ridge and entered the sidewalk, hitting and injuring several people; he then fled the scene with police in pursuit and officers eventually stopping the vehicle near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



At that point, the suspect exited the truck and attempted to flee on foot, although police announced that they apprehended him shortly afterwards in nearby Sunset Park.

DEVELOPING: U-Haul truck strikes multiple pedestrians in New York City in possible ‘terrorism incident’#Brooklyn l #NY

Police report numerous people are injured following the ramming. Bomb squad units have been requested to the scene immediately.

This is a developing situation. pic.twitter.com/5IsjPvrLfX — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 13, 2023

Officials have also stated they were currently searching the suspect’s truck for potential explosive devices.

The incident draws bizarre and ironic parallels with the case of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who is currently on trial – and is facing the death penalty – after driving a truck down a New York bike path along the West Side Highway on Halloween in 2017, leaving eight people dead.

It is currently unknown if the two incidents are related in any way.

Councilman Brannan expressed his appreciation for the response of the New York Police Department’s 72nd and 68th precincts, and said more information would be released as soon as it is obtained.